Billionaire Ned Okonkwo has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he gifted his wife an expensive car

The highlight was the billionaire wife's show of respect towards her husband in a reaction to the unexpected gift

Amid the admiration for the couple, netizens also couldn't help but praise the billionaire's wife

In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, Nigerian billionaire Ned Okonkwo gifted his wife, Ichechi, a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan, sparking admiration on social media.

The surprise moment, captured in a viral video shared on Okonkwo's page on Saturday, July 4, 2026, showed the moment the billionaire presented the sleek white SUV adorned with red ribbons to his visibly emotional wife.

Billionaire Ned Okonkwo shares video showing how he celebrated his wife. Credit: nendokonkow.

Source: Instagram

The highlight was the moment the billionaire's wife knelt in joy and appreciation before her husband as they embraced and kissed in celebration amid cheers from guests, including media personality Daddy Freeze, who was also present.

Expressing love for his wife, Okonkwo wrote in the caption of the video he shared,

"My Dearest Iche,@ceooflagos If ever there's any place like the afterlife.. I would always want to have you as my wife an partner.. Love you always."

Ned Okonkwo is known for his success in real estate and business ventures. He is also a close associate of fellow businessman Obi Cubana.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ned Okonkwo, during his 12th wedding anniversary, flooded his Instagram page with beautiful pictures.

Ned, his wife, and their three children all rocked white outfits as they came together for the heartwarming family pictures.

The celebrants of the day, Ned and his wife, also came together for some loved-up pictures. He was seen placing a kiss on her forehead in one of the images.

Congratulations pour in for billionaire Ned Okonkwo’s wife. Credit: nedokonkwo

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Ned Okonkwo surprised his wife with a Rolls-Royce is below:

Reactions as a billionaire surprise his wife

Reacting, many social media users praised the gesture, with many noting it as a rare example of rewarding loyalty and shared ambition.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

obi_cubana commented:

"Correct, na so e go dey be!!! Congratulations our own CEO of lagos, u deserve EVERYTHING beautiful."

iam_Mide_talk commented:

"See has billionaire wife knelt down to appreciate her husband, one stupid werey from trenches will be forming too big."

InyangBiet said:

"Love is a beautiful thing, but it flourishes when it’s nurtured with cash and gift."

Daily100s commented:

"Settle down and build with a man, you no gree Side chick no go fit do like this oh."

azeemAden64108 said:

"Well, she knelt down to appreciate him. That poor girl must have thought, ‘After all, it’s his responsibility."

Ned Okonkwo proposes to his wife again

Legit.ng also reported that Ned Okonkwo got his close friends clapping for him as he publicly showed his wife, Ichechi. love.

The businessman and Ichechi turned a new year in marriage and they stepped out to celebrate with their friends.

Ned decided to make the special day a memorable one for his wife as he proposed to her again before a small crowd.

Source: Legit.ng