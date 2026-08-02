Ooni of Ife announced the arrival of a Royal Princess with Olori Oluwatosin on Sunday, July 27, 2026

The announcement came just months after the Ooni welcomed twins, adding to his growing family

Both Olori Oluwatosin and the newborn Royal Princess were confirmed to be in excellent health

The Ooni of Ife has announced the birth of a baby girl, expanding the royal household once again just months after welcoming twins.

The monarch shared the joyful news via his Instagram page on Sunday, 27 July 2026, confirming that Olori Oluwatosin had delivered a Royal Princess.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife welcomes baby girl with Olori Oluwatosin, months after twins. Photo credit@ooni ofife

Source: Instagram

In his post, the Ooni gave thanks to God for what he described as "unfailing grace and the precious gift of new life," extending congratulations to "the entire House of Oduduwa" on the blessed arrival.

He also confirmed that both mother and child were doing well, writing that Olori Oluwatosin and the Royal Princess "are in excellent health."

Ooni's growing royal family

Fans rejoice with Olori Oluwatosin over birth of baby. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The new arrival adds to what has been a remarkable stretch for the Ile-Ife palace. The Ooni had previously welcomed twins, making this latest birth another significant addition to the royal family within a short period.

Olori Oluwatosin, who had not been widely known to the public before the announcement, has now become part of a broader conversation about the Ooni's growing household.

The post drew significant engagement online, with many social media users reacting to both the news and the identity of the new Olori.

Here is the Instagram post made by the Ooni of Ife about Olori Tosin giving birth to a baby girl below:

What fans said about the royal birth

Here are some of the comments below:

@chef_honeybee commented:

"Looks so much like Sharon Ooja"

@thrifted_by_rsquare wrote:

"𝑵𝒂 𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒌𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒔𝒊 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒃𝒆 𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒌 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔."

@ikorodudeclutter reacted:

"First time hearing of her. God bless the new born"

@ohbabie3 said:

"Who be this one again?"

@_lanleriyke shared:

"Ooni, I am loving it "

@sepph_sterling wrote:

"King Solomon doings! Wa gbayi Ooni"

@awazimary444 commented:

"I no all the queen but I don't no this particular queen. Congratulation for d addition to d family"

Moment between King Sunny Ade and Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng had reported that a heartwarming moment between legendary Juju musician King Sunny Ade and the Ooni of Ife had captured the attention of social media users.

During the 80th birthday celebration of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, King Sunny Ade removed his cap and bowed in greeting as he paid respect to the revered monarch.

In return, the Ooni thrilled guests by singing one of the music icon's hit songs while King Sunny Ade danced along. The video quickly went viral, with many praising the mutual show of respect, while others debated the significance of Yoruba tradition and royal etiquette.

Source: Legit.ng