Patoranking's two daughters filmed themselves calling out their father over his pronunciation in a car ride video

The eldest daughter revealed a specific incident at a pizza place that exposed the singer's struggle with certain words

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions after the clip began making the rounds online

Patoranking's daughters are not cutting their famous father any slack, and a new video making the rounds proves it.

The reggae-dancehall star shared a clip filmed inside a car, where he sat in the front while his two daughters occupied the back seat.

Reactions trail adorable video of Patoranking's daughters correcting him. Photo credit@patoranking

Source: Instagram

The eldest wasted no time taking charge, introducing herself and her younger sister before launching into what can only be described as a mini English lesson aimed squarely at their father.

She told the camera that the two of them had been working hard to help Patoranking with his pronunciation, with little success so far.

As proof, she recalled a recent trip to get pizza where the singer turned to a member of staff and asked, "How many minutes?", dropping the "t" entirely.

Patoranking's daughters correct him in heartwarming video. Photo credit@patoranking

Source: Instagram

She quizzed her father on where exactly that letter had gone, then delivered her correction with the confidence of a seasoned teacher.

Daughters put Patoranking on blast

Not stopping there, the eldest daughter called on her younger sister to clap for their father, treating his small improvement like a classroom achievement.

She then turned to Patoranking and questioned whether he had any shame, pointing out that he was laughing instead of taking the lesson seriously.

The singer, for his part, took the whole thing in good spirits, laughing through every bit of it.

Here is the Instagram video of Patoranking and his two daughters correcting in the car:

Fans react to the clip

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with many fans finding the whole exchange both hilarious and heartwarming.

@bigdollar012 commented:

"Abeg correct me ooo, that's why I'm paying the school fees o."

@cleverkitchenuk wrote:

"You have use money to buy yourself English Teachers."

@yomicasual shared:

"Even Pato Dey collect too?"

@mainboogy reacted:

"The joy in having kids is priceless! Especially daughters and their father World Best."

@official_innhairs said:

"Na our Pato una dey play so, all these abroad kids sef.."

@officialpeachfire commented:

"'You're not ashamed, you're laughing!' Wait oooo, na our world best dem dey talk to like that? Eeeeeiiii!"

Patoranking speaks about Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had stated that it was essential for people to pay attention to the lyrics of a musician.

The singer noted how not paying attention to the lyrics of the late singer Mohbad cost the music star his life.

He also revealed that he chose to sing in pidgin to reach out to more of his fans worldwide so they can enjoy his music.

Source: Legit.ng