Nigerian singer Peter Okoye woke to a lengthy message from one of his fans online

In the now-viral post, the singer accused the singer of being a shame to the Igbo tribe

The former Psquare artist immediately took to the comments to blast the troll, gaining the attention of many

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Peter Psquare, has come under heavy criticism following his recent decision to change his birthday date.

Last week, Legit.ng reported that Peter announced he was officially moving his birthday from November 18th to November 30th.

Man calls out Peter Psquare and labels him a “great shame” to Ndi Igbo. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

According to him, the change was a personal decision, and he appreciated the public for their understanding.

However, the announcement sparked outrage from an X user who accused the singer of bringing shame to Ndi Igbo.

The man recalled how nearly a decade ago, he honoured Peter’s late father by bringing a group of oil and gas expatriates to Squareville for an unplanned condolence visit. He said the unity and love between Peter and his twin brother Paul at the time was inspiring, but now, Peter’s birthday change was “a great shame to Ndi Igbo.”

In his lengthy post, the critic lamented:

“I felt the unity and love between you and your brother back then. To see you stoop so low with this bday thing is a great shame to Ndi Igbo who selflessly contributed to the stability of the Psquare brand then… Even if you were cheated money-wise, when did blood become less important than money?”

He further accused Peter of crossing a cultural line, insisting the move disrespected the sanctity of Igbo traditions.

Peter, however, did not take the criticism lightly. In a sharp response, he lashed out at the user and immediately blocked him, writing:

“Get da fucck off my timeline, you fool! Blocked.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude Okoye, who is the elder brother of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, recently returned to social media to celebrate his new age on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Jude, also known as Engees, shared adorable pictures of himself to celebrate his new age as he ignored the renewed feud in the family.

"Another Year another Grace +1. #Blessed&Alive," he wrote in a caption.

Reacting, Paul took to his elder brother's comment section to celebrate him as he wrote,

"Happy birthday brotherly more blessings."

Jude Okoye's return to social media comes after his younger sibling, Peter Okoye, fueled a renewed feud with his twin brother after he announced a new birth date.

Legit.ng previously reported that the feud between the brothers took another dimension after social media reports suggested that Rudeboy unfollowed his twin brother, Peter Okoye, after their eldest brother, Jude Okoye, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million amid his alleged N1.3 billion fraud case.

Recall that Jude was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

Man drags Peter Psquare over alleged disgrace; he reacts. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye doubles down on cutting off family

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye declared that he would cut ties with his parents if they backed his twin brother Paul's alleged betrayal.

Peter made this known while responding to a fan who expressed concern about the renewed feud between him and Paul.

The fan had questioned the singer about how his late parents would feel to see their sons have turned enemies. Peter stated that he was prioritising his peace and boundaries over blood relations.

Source: Legit.ng