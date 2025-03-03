The court has granted Jude Okoye bail after spending a few days behind bars for the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion

A video showed Jude Okoye leaving the court alongside his younger brother Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy

Jude Okoye's bail condition was also made known, as netizens continued to share their take about the Psquare brothers

Jude Okoye, older brother to Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court on Monday, March 3.

This comes after Jude, who is the brain behind music label Northside Music Limited, was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

Paul Okoye stands by his brother, Jude Okoye, as they leave the court. Credit: judeengees

Source: Instagram

The EFCC told the court that the defendant, alongside his Northside Music Limited, sometime in 2022, in Lagos, directly acquired a landed property known as No. 5, Tony Eromosele Street Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, worth N850,000,000. The money he knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activities.

Update on Jude Okoye's case

The Federal High Court in Lagos granted N100 million bail to Jude Okoye, the former manager of twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the bail with two sureties in like sum, including a ruling that he must not travel out of the country.

Court stops Jude Okoye from leaving the country. Credit: judengees.

Source: Instagram

The judge also held that one of the sureties must be an owner of a landed property, amongst others.

A video which recently emerged online showed Jude Okoye leaving the court alongside his brother Paul Okoye.

Watch the video as Jude leaves court after being granted bail:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul Okoye supported Jude amid his ordeal.

Reactions as court grants Jude Okoye bail

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions trailing the video; read them below:

iam_olacj said:

"Hmmm person way know no where him fellow man make money that kind person go just Dey run for nothing."

iam_debayorgcfr wrote:

"Peter got it wrong. No matter what he shouldn't have gone that route of involving the EFCC to the extent of arranging his blood brother. So, what Paul is saying about him is true."

alpha20_0 said:

"Dem don use una chop 100 million Grown up adult behaving like kids because of money. Meanwhile Na all of them hussle and make it together going global."

cosmetics_massmarket commented:

"Brother defraud brother."

Report shares who allegedly arrested Jude Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that after Jude Okoye's indictment, a report emerged revealing who was behind the legal case.

In a viral video, singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, a member of the defunct PSquare group, accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, of being the one behind their older brother’s ordeal.

Paul noted that it was what Peter wanted, as he sent encouraging words to Jude and advised him to stay strong.

Rudeboy, while speaking to the press, also made it clear that Peter was the one who put Jude in prison.

“Peter is the one who put Jude in prison, and I’m here to bring him out”, Paul said.

Source: Legit.ng