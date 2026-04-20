Afrobeats singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has announced that he will no longer celebrate his birth on November 18

The singer warned friends and family that he will not accept any messages, calls, or gifts on the original date he shares with his brother, Paul

This drastic move followed a bitter legal battle where Rudeboy accused Peter of reporting him to the anti-graft agency

Afrobeats star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has announcing a change to his birthday celebration date amid his ongoing rift with twin brother Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

The singer made the unexpected declaration in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 20.

He stated that November 18 — the day he shares with his twin — would no longer be recognised as his celebration date.

Mr P announces that he will no longer celebrate his birth on November 18. Photos: Peter Okoye/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

In a calm but firm tone, Mr P told fans not to send him gifts or birthday wishes on the original date.

“Dear Family, Friends, and Fans, I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day. My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding. Thank you all,” he wrote.

Both brothers were born on November 18, 1981, and rose to fame as members of the iconic music duo P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful pop groups.

The twins first parted ways in 2017 after disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction.

Although they reunited in 2021, the reconciliation did not last, and both artistes returned to their solo careers.

The latest development follows recent accusations by Rudeboy, who claimed Mr P orchestrated his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to the claims, Mr P allegedly filed a petition accusing his twin brother of fraudulent dealings. Rudeboy was subsequently invited for questioning and reportedly asked to provide a lawyer and sureties during the process.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@seal_dee stated:

"Somebody wakes up one morning decided to change his birthday, as in change the date him mama born am...if your mum where to be alive, you will look her in the eye and tell her you don't like the date you gave birth to me. In other words you curse the day your mama born you. Omo"

@EgoUzu shared:

"This is a very awful decision and am sorry it can never be private or personal because you posted it here sir. You and ur twin bro supposed dey ashamed of urselves, grown adults acting like maidens abeg carry this nons3nse comot here joorr no worry on that day i go still wish you make i hear pim.. Make you and ur twin self go rest no be una we dey think now."

@OMADA_2K wrote:

"You and your brother never settle? Una still the fight? Cuz I can't understand what prompted this change of birthday or is your twin change to same date with you?"

Peter Okoye warns friends and family that he will not accept any messages. Photos: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye steps back from activism

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye revealed he was stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

Peter made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng