Asake has opened up about his relationship with his former record label boss, Olamide, during an interview

The singer and his former label parted ways a few years ago, leading some to speculate that they were no longer on good terms

Fans compared him to Portable, noting what he has been saying about Olamide despite everything the music star did for him

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.

Reactions as Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide. Photo credit@olamide/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. Fans expected Olamide to attend Asake’s shows abroad, but he never did.

In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake spoke about the relationship he shared with his former boss.

According to him,

“Till the end of time, my ex-boss will forever remain Baddo.”

He added that he respects Olamide greatly and that even if he became the President of America, it would not change the kind of relationship he shares with Baddo.

Fans praise Olamide over Asake's interview. Photo credit@olamide

Source: Instagram

Asake referred to Olamide as “Baddo” several times during the interview.

Reactions to Asake’s comments

Fans compared Asake to Portable, who has been criticised for speaking against Olamide despite all he has done for him and his career.

They called Portable ungrateful but praised Asake for showing respect and loyalty.

This is not the first time that Asake has spoken about his relationship with Adake after his exit from the YBNL record label. He once said that Asake is his brother for life.

Here is Asake’s X video below:

Reactions to Asake’s interview

Fans shared their thoughts about the two singers after watching the video of Asake’s interview. Here are some of their comments:

@ShadowPulse202 commented:

"Me waiting patiently for Portable to react."

@NaijaGistRoom reacted:

"Real loyalty never changes respect where it’s due."

@its_antigha shared:

"Asake has surely earned my respect and the respect of so many other lovers of Afrobeats by admitting the massive respect he still has for his former label boss and benefactor, Olamide. There were rumors of a feud, but this shows there is still so much love and loyalty in the game."

@leo49702 reacted:

"It's a good deal to always remember your mentor. Olamide is an OG in the musical industry and deserves his respect."

@mr__prolific reacted:

"People are very shallow-minded and drama-hungry. What do you expect him to say about his boss, actually?. To insult or say something bad about him?. You people forget that Asake has street OT."

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack. However, many were not impressed by the post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng