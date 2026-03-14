A video of Asake losing his cool during his visit to Mecca has surfaced online, drawing the attention of his fans

In the recording, some fans were trying to take pictures with him, but an officer on site prevented them

The singer's reaction to the officer’s action sparked discussions among fans who watched the video

Reactions have trailed a video of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, and a uniformed officer in Mecca after the singer had finished praying.

The Lonely at the Top crooner recently visited the Holy Land, and a video of him struggling to touch the Kaaba in Mecca has surfaced online.

Reactions as Asake clashes with officer in Mecca. Photo credit@asake

Source: Instagram

In the recording circulating online, the music star was approached by some fans who wanted to take pictures with him after he had finished praying near the Kaaba.

While they were trying to take photos, a uniformed officer standing nearby stepped in to separate Asake from the fan.

Reacting, Asake raised his hand to caution the officer against shoving him. The officer, however, was trying to explain that he needed to move to one side before the photos could be taken.

Asake's fans send memo to him over viral video in Mecca. Photo credit@asake

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Asake’s action

Fans were surprised to see him act this way right after finishing his prayers, especially considering how he had struggled to touch the Kaaba.

Many questioned what more he was seeking in life, given his already successful career.

A few fans said the singer behaviour was uncalled for and noted that the Holy Land was not the right place for such actions.

They also asked if he understood the purpose of visiting the holy land, given his attitude toward an officer who was only doing his job.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Asake's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Asake and ther officer in Mecca. Here are some of the comments below:

@imported_hersheys wrote:

"Thats not the place though. Looks like Mecca for Hajj."

@toughbwoi reacted:

"Nothing is funny here? Well he do have to understand his purpose of visiting the holy place not bout taking pictures, do what is enacted on his path it’s all about praying and asking for forgiveness and other important things within his path and nothing else isn’t bout making videos and pictures."

@halaalofficial commented:

"I like as him change am for them those securities be misbehaving and feeling like gods Mtchewwwww."

@eniola8036 shared:

"Asake kilo tu fe bayi, Mr money let God ans us too na."

@drillmediahub_ shared:

"Not a place to lose your control got to stay patient throughout it all."

@ola_siimonni shared:

"See person wey talk say him be highly celestial and steady dey light him candle."

Asake gets plaque after show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake had been decorated after his successful show at the O2 Arena a few months ago.

In a viral video, actor and rapper Idris Elba was seen congratulating the singer. He also presented him with an award plaque.

Elba told him that when he dreams, he should dream big, and he should dream about the things he cannot achieve.

Source: Legit.ng