Papa Ajasco, in a recent video, reintroduced himself with a new name following his revelation about his stage name

The veteran comic actor expressed appreciation to his fans and followers for their support as he made a promise to them

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Papa Ajasco opened up about the brand name being trademarked by filmmaker Wale Adenuga

It is a fresh start for veteran comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, as he reintroduced himself with a new name on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, rather than introduce himself as Papa Ajasco, the comic actor, while addressing his fans, referred to himself as 'Bondu Alaska.'

Papa Ajasco takes up new name following revelation about brand name ownership. Credit: papaajasco

Source: Instagram

Appreciating his fans for their support, the Nollywood star revealed, 'I am a new person,' as he promised not to let them down.

"Ladies and gentlemen, good morning Nigerians, my name is Bondu Alaska, the one and only Bondu Alaska. I want to use this medium to thank all Nigerians that because they have done a lot. I am a new person now and I promise I will not let you down. Thank you," he said in the video.

He also singled out media personality Lucky Udu and actress Liz Da Silva for praise over their support for him.

Papa Ajasco reintroduces himself as Bondu Alaska in new video. Credit: papaajasco

Source: Instagram

"Thank you all Nigerian I’m blown away by the love and support! Your energy is what keeps me going! Thanks for believing in me and being part of this journey. From the likes, shares, and comments to the prayers and kind words – every bit counts! I’m grateful for each and every one of you! Let’s keep it going and achieving greatness together," he added in a caption.

Recall that Papa Ajasco had previously disclosed that his earnings were limited due to the ownership of the character’s trademark by Wale Adenuga Productions, which restricted his ability to fully benefit from the brand.

However, reacting to the claims, the Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga, dismissed the narrative of hardship, stating that the actor has benefitted significantly from his career.

According to Adenuga, the actor owns a house in Ogun state and has used several vehicles over the years, including a Mercedes-Benz. He added that the company pays its staff according to industry standards and maintains professional relationships.

Adenuga also noted that while the actor is free to take on other roles, he must obtain approval to use the “Papa Ajasco” character.

The video of Papa Ajasco introducing himself as Bondu Alaska is below:

Reactions as Papa Ajasco reintroduces himself with new name

Reacting, some netizens argued that the actor should have made a slight adjustment to his stage name rather than creating a new one.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read the comments below:

sultyfire reacted:

"But if Kiss Daniel can switch to kizz Daniel , papa can be Baba Ajasco! Am I right or wrong."

kennymoore said:

"New name new life no more suffering congratulations dad.

seundigital commented:

"Bondualaska is good but why not "Papa Alaska" Sounds better though. O jigbi jigbi jigbi jigbi!!!! you're doing well sir."

official_igbalodedjpizzle reacted:

"NA PAPA AJASCO NOTHING WEY U WAN TELL HIM CUZ NEPA NA STILL NEPA."

princolas09 commented:

"Na papa ajasco we know."

bukkyolamideajoke reacted:

"Glad, you have given them their name.....Guess Waptv is not restricting him from using baba ajasco, it's well."

What Papa Ajasco said about Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Papa Ajasco shared the usual exchange between him and President Bola Tinubu whenever he welcomes the president at the airport.

In a video from his recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu, Papa Ajasco mentioned President Tinubu among the prominent figures who know him.

According to the actor, he and the president only shake hands whenever they welcome him at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng