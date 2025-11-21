Singer Olamide granted an interview to speak about his relationship with Asake, years after the artist left his record label

In the interview with BBC Africa, Olamide shared what he still has with his former record label signee

He also spoke about combining creativity with the business aspect of his career and explained how he manages both

Nigerian pop singer Olamide Adedeji has opened up about his relationship with one of his former record label signees, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake.

In 2024, Asake unfollowed everyone at YBNL and even deleted his Instagram account, sparking speculation about his exit from the label.

Fans react to Olamide's interview about Asake. Photo credit@olamide/@askae

Source: Instagram

However, neither Asake nor Olamide commented on the situation at the time. Asake also shunned a show organized by Olamide in 2024, leading many to conclude that he was no longer with the record label.

While granting an interview with BBC Africa, Olamide finally spoke about Asake's exit.

When asked about the kind of relationship he still shares with Asake, he stated that they are family.

According to Olamide, he doesn't mix business with personal life, explaining that he shares the same kind of relationship with others who have left his record label. He also referred to Asake as his brother.

In his words:

"We are family still. He is my brother for life. After business, life goes on; it is never personal. It is always the same with all the people who left."

Olamide talks about his London show

When asked about his plans for his show at the OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, November 23, 2025, Olamide smiled and said it was going to be "carnal."

Olamide speaks about his upcoming show. Photo credit@olamide

Source: Instagram

He added that fans should expect to see a Lagos-style party in London that day.

Olamide Adedeji was also asked how he balances the business side of his career with his creative work.

According to him, he involves his team in the business aspect. The music star, who recently celebrated Seyi Tinubu on his birthday, noted that while combining the two has not been easy, having a good team has allowed him to focus more on the creative side.

See the video here:

What fans said about Olamide

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fan to the video as seen below:

@ am_living1 commented:

"Baddo is on jack sparrow era."

@ladymidulce shared:

"This is why I like this guy , He brings out qualities in people , and people con become people and still Dey expect him to go m@d and he be like naaaa . Can’t wait to shake leg on Sunday. Wembley is the real deal period."

@bafemiplus wrote:

"Wishing him success at his OVO Arena show on Sunday. Incidentally one of his boys, Adekunle Gold is also having an headline show, the same day at Royal Festival Hall, London."

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng had reported that Olamide had joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara state should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack.

However, many were not impressed by post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he is one of the people who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng