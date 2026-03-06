Fans are concerned about Nigerian veteran singer Ebenezer Obey’s health after he was seen at Obasanjo’s birthday celebration

The music star was the artist who performed at the ceremony, as the celebrant went to greet him

After a video of the greeting between the two prominent Nigerians surfaced online, many people shared their observations about the singer

Nigerians are praying for veteran Juju singer Chief Ebenezer Obey over his appearance at Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's birthday party as he marked his 89th birthday.

The former Nigerian president had celebrated his 89th birthday nd his family members gathered to mark his special day.

Fans react to video of Ebenezer Obey’s performance at Obasanjo's birthday. Photo credit@chiefobasnajo/@ebenezerobey

The celebrant invited one of his favourite singers, Chief Ebenezer Obey, to perform at the ceremony as a video of their warm exchange surfaced online.

In the clips, Obasanjo jumped and ran to meet the veteran singer just to greet him; he was standing in front of the singer; however, Ebenezer Obey could not recognise him.

Someone standing at the back of the music star has to tap him and whisper into his ears that it was the celebrant, Obasanjo, who was standing in front of him.

That was when Obey started singing Obasanjo's praise while the two of them held hands and were dancing.

Ebenezer Obey can't Obasanjo's gift

Also in the recording, the music star was presented with a cash gift from the celebrant. Obasanjo brought a bundle of cash and wanted to hand it over to Ebenezer Obey, but the singer couldnt see the money.

Fans pray for Ebenezer Obey over video at Obasanjo's birthday. Photo credit@ebenezerobey

The man who had earlier whispered in his ears was the one who collected the money from the former president and handed it over to Obey, while whispering in his ear once again about the gift he had just gotten.

Fans speak about Ebenezer Obey's health

Reacting, fans of the veteran singer were concerned about his health. They asked if he had a deficiency in seeing.

As a few others asked why he had not been standing up while performing at the birthday party.

A few others asked if the singer could no longer see with what they observed at the ceremony, and prayed for a long life for him.

Recall that a few months ago, the rumour mill was agog that the singer was no more; he refuted it and stated that he was alive and well, as many jubilated and prayed for continued health for her.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Ebenezer Obey's health over video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Ebenezer Obey at Chief Segun Obasanjo's birthday. Here are comments below:

@andrewburrows1966 shared:

"Baba senior obey oo yet nah obey no fit stand up to dance with baba oo."

@ chinedu.dum_dum wrote:

"Seems Ebenezer now has sight deficency?"

@officialkilon007 shared:

The man wey dey sing no de waka ?

