A video of what happened at Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s birthday celebration has surfaced online, and many people were scared after seeing it

The former president recently celebrated his 89th birthday in a grand ceremony, and a clip from the event has since trended online

What happened to the former politician generated reactions online, as many people called for caution

More videos of what went down at former president Olusegun Obasanjo's birthday have continued to trend online.

The former president recently marked his 89th birthday with a lavish ceremony attended by many prominent Nigerians.

One of the notable guests at the event was Charles Oputa, also known as Area Fada or Charly Boy, who arrived carrying a golden box containing a gift for the elder statesman.

In another video making the rounds, Chief Ebenezer Obey was the musician invited to perform at Obasanjo's 89th birthday celebration.

When the former president saw the veteran musician, he rushed toward him and jumped in excitement, almost tripping in the process.

Aides rally around Obasanjo at birthday celebration

As the former president almost fell, his aides and even the cameraman at the scene quickly rushed to support him.

They held him and steadied him as he moved to greet his friend. When Obasanjo got to the stage, he hugged Ebenezer Obey and brought out a bundle of naira notes, which he handed to the musician.

The two held hands for a few moments as the music star sang his praises and celebrated his birthday. Chief Obasanjo also sang briefly before leaving the stage.

Fans pay attention to Obasanjo's outfit

Fans also shared their observations about the outfit the celebrant wore. In the video, Obasanjo wore trousers with a cap associated with the Hausa culture and an Isiagu (lion-head patterned shirt) top, which is traditionally worn by the Igbo.

Some people suggested that the outfit symbolised Nigeria's major ethnic groups, the Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba.

According to them, Obasanjo's choice of clothing reflected unity among the three major tribes in Nigeria.

How fans reacted to Obasanjo's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Obasanjo's birthday ceremony. Here are comments below:

@adekunletosin07 shared:

"Na Wetin one person suppose Dey do now oo,..to rest, flex in party and play with children and grandkids,…but No, na hin time by force."

@mayorkaybaba wrote:

"I pray for this grace at 89 still dey walk well like this."

@efy_adolph shared:

"Lord I tap into this Grace of good health and sound mind."

@vee_of_ibadan stated:

"Una never see anything, wait till my daddy see Ebenezer obey."

@yobsbabe4real reacted:

"OBJ the strongest Nigeria president. I love the man diee."

Olusegun Obasanjo mentions major regret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo refuted rumours of his demise, voicing concern over the motives of those spreading such claims.

Speaking at the commissioning of a road in Osun state, Obasanjo revealed that an ally informed him about the rumours, prompting him to check social media to verify the claims.

The former president stated that he had to share the news with family and friends and wondered why anyone would wish him death.

