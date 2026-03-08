Olakunle Churchill has responded to social media comments suggesting that former president Olusegun Obasanjo could be his biological father

The comment came after the businessman shared clips of himself at Obasanjo's 89th birthday celebration on Instagram

The businessman explained that a father figure is not necessarily the person who gave birth to you, revealing that he attended a military school through Obasanjo's influence

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has addressed speculations linking him biologically to former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The clarification came after social media users reacted to videos of Churchill attending Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s 89th birthday celebration, with one of his Instagram followers suggesting the elder statesman might be his father.

Olakunle Churchill speaks on his childhood connection to former president Olusegun Obasanjo after fans question paternity online. Photo: olakunlechurchill/chief_obasanjo

Churchill, who is the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, explained that the relationship he shares with Obasanjo is not about blood ties but about mentorship and guidance.

The businessman noted that a father figure does not have to be the person who gave birth to you, but can also be someone who plays a significant role in shaping your life.

“A father figure is not only the one who birthed you. It can be an uncle, relative, or family friend who adopted and raised you, who was there for you from childhood – guiding, mentoring, and raising you into the person you are today. What matters is the role he played in shaping your life and the respect you have for him.”

Olakunle Churchill further revealed that Obasanjo’s influence was instrumental in his early years. He shared that the former president helped him gain admission into a military school in Abeokuta, where he spent much of his childhood.

“Through his influence, I attended a military school in Abeokuta and spent my childhood there. Today, I am strong.”

Check out the response of Olakunle Churchill to the paternity rumours below:

Reactions trail Olakunle Churchill's explanation about Obasanjo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Family mustn't be blood related. Most times, it's the stranger who stands by you, supports you when it matters most, and then becomes family."

@mc_shortman91 commented:

"That my godfather 😢😢😢 God bless you papa❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@onome_jessi reacted:

"Nigerians can't just mind their business too invested in someone else life ..is just so irritating 😠"

@divadeefabrics wrote:

"Ooh okay that's great but it's the resemblance for me except with the complexion ...My Dr O Churchill that's fair enough so far he's been just good to you especially from childhood ..then like a father figure to you as you've said ...what a blessed fruitful relationship of old 🩵💙🩵🩵"

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill reveals how Olusegun Obasanjo influenced his upbringing and military school education in Abeokuta. Photo: olakunlechurchill/chief_obasanjo

