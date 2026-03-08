Viral footage has surfaced showing hundreds of neatly packed Iftar meals, each bearing Davido’s official logo

Reports indicated that no fewer than 500 Muslims benefited from the singer’s generosity as they broke their fast

The massive outreach came at a delicate time for the singer, arriving just days after he lost his close friend and associate, Denisi

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has reportedly arranged iftar meals for hundreds of Muslims observing Ramadan.

A video circulating online showed several neatly packed food bags arranged and ready for distribution.

Davido feeds 500 muslims during Ramadan. Photos: Davido.

What immediately stood out to viewers was the presence of Davido’s customised logo on the packages, suggesting that the meals were organised by the award-winning singer.

According to reports accompanying the video, the meals were prepared for about 500 Muslims to help them break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture is coming at a particularly emotional time for Davido.

Just days earlier, news emerged about the death of one of his close friends, Denisi, who reportedly passed away in Cape Town, South Africa.

Friends and associates had shared emotional tributes online, describing Denisi as someone who had recently relocated to South Africa and was building new connections there.

Davido himself later acknowledged the loss by posting a photo of the deceased on his social media story, a quiet moment that many interpreted as a sign of grief.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Davido's gesture to muslims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@timmosion stated:

"Same people who were chanting "boycott Dabido, boycott Dabido", "Arne", "an infidel" simply because one of his signee shot a video in their worship place. Well Christianity is all about Love. Let love lead"

@marvis129 wrote:

"Man forget billionaire status, this is proper African respect in action The way he greets EVERYONE the same way no matter who… that’s the kinda leadership we need more of in this industry."

@kingdomzy noted:

"Still put name there again. This is a good act, but showing it off like this will spoil the good deed regardless. God bless him and May Almighty Allah grant us his mercy and blessing during this holy month of Ramadan and accept it as an act of ibadah"

@theking213456 stated:

"Why is that Nigeria celebs only give Muslims foods during Ramadan but when it’s Christmas time they don’t share anything for Christians why and na Christians dey streams them musics pass ohh"

@izakingbacrown stated:

"I like the competition between Davido and Burna. Them dey do philanthropic competition. Music seems to not working anymore"

Davido recently lost one of his friends, Denisi, in South Africa. Photo: Davido.

