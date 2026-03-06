Charles Oputa was one of the guests who attended the 89th birthday of former Nigerian president, Segun Obasanjo

In a video making the rounds, the singer and controversial personality was seen causing a stir with the way he arrived at the ceremony

The singer and the elder statesman also exchanged an unusual greeting, which made many people react to the video

Controversial singer, Area Fada, popularly known as Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, stirred drama after attending the 89th birthday celebration of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former Nigerian leader recently clocked 89, and his family staged a lavish ceremony in his honour.

In a video making the rounds online, Charly Boy stormed the celebration with a golden box on his head and gracefully carried it in the presence of other guests at the event.

He went straight to where Obasanjo was seated and dropped the gold box on the table. Charly Boy told the former politician that the box contained his present. A lady at the event was also heard appreciating the music star for the gift.

Obasanjo opens gift in Charly Boy's presence

In the recording, the former military leader opened the gift in the presence of the giver and checked what was inside.

He brought out a branded white towel and carefully placed it where people could see it as Area Fada called the cameraman to film it.

Obasanjo then hugged Charly Boy and gave him a peck on the cheek, while the Area Fada returned the gesture to the former president.

Charly Boy, Obasanjo's video elicits reactions

Reacting to the video, many people shared their thoughts about the two prominent personalities. Some said the moment was heartwarming and spoke about the bond between them.

Others commented on the peck they exchanged and suggested that Obasanjo did not appear impressed with the gift he received from Charly Boy.

Reactions trail Charly Boy's video about Obasanjo

Netizen reacted after seeing the video of the controversial singer at Chief Segun Obasanjo's birthday. Here are comments below:

@ tinconad shared:

"Touching moments. Happy birthday Obj."

@asiwaju_nb commented:

"Long Live Your excellency the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

@when_david_danced wrote:

"The best president ever, the father of new generation technology."

@ogwuegbu.george said:

"You see the truth is, if your people love you, you will work the street freely with love."

@tirozyt reacted:

"No matter how humble your circumstances may be, a small gift to someone wealthy who has supported you can have a profound impact. It is not the material value that matters, but the thoughtfulness and sincerity behind your gesture. Such acts of kindness can truly uplift the spirit and demonstrate the strength of our connections."

Charly Boy says nanny abused him at 12

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Charly Boy shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds.

He also shared his tale with his nanny, who had abused him at age 12, and how it made him feel afterwards.

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhoea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers.

