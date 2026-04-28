A video of Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay hugging in public has surfaced online amid their seemingly unending beef

The two singers have been at odds for a long time and have both spoken at different times about the cause of their rift

The video of them embracing has warmed the hearts of music lovers, with many calling for a possible collaboration

Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay, whose full name is Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, have been seen hugging each other at an undisclosed event.

The singers have been at odds for several years and were not even on talking terms. Their rift reportedly stemmed from claims that Seyi Shay’s former personal assistant had a romantic relationship with Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband.

Reactions as Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay end age-long rift. Photo credit@tiwasavage/@iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

The two previously had a heated exchange at a salon some years ago, where tensions between them played out publicly.

Seyi Shay later granted an interview and explained that her former personal assistant had confessed to dating Tiwa Savage’s husband, though she was not aware of the relationship at the time.

In the trending video, the singers were seen embracing and whispering to each other.

Fans applaud Seyi Shay for ending beef with Tiwa Savage. Photo credit@iamseyshay

Source: Instagram

Reactions over Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage's video

Reacting to the video, fans noted that both singers appear to have matured in handling their differences and applauded them for letting bygones be bygones.

Some others said wealthy individuals often do not hold grudges for long, preferring instead to channel their energy into more productive ventures.

Many also expressed joy at seeing former rivals reconcile, describing it as a positive moment for sisterhood and maturity in the industry.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay's video

Many shared their take on the two singers starting on a clean note as they ended their beef. Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@teeto__olayeni wrote:

"You get to a stage in life where you realize all the fuss isn’t worth your peace of mind. This is so lovely to see."

@hayetie shared:

"Everybody don grow, nothing dey this life sha.As it should be."

@annie_dearie reacted:

"There is this joy I feel whenever I see friends reconcile."

@rukyben_catering_services wrote:

"Good for them, rich people no get space to dey keep wahala for mind."

@thenzenze commented:

"Grown Women. Life is short. Sisterhood is proud of them."

@real_pumpkyn shared:

"Sisterhood is coming together, brotherhood no dey destroy. Things I love to see."

Tiwa Savage's dress at Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced online.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist, they dropped their two cents for the singer as she continued to drag her because she is a mother and should goodf examples.

Source: Legit.ng