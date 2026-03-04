Davido and Chioma shared a playful moment that got fans talking during their Honolulu vacation

A dance clip of the couple quickly went viral for a lighthearted and protective gesture the singer displayed

Fans reacted differently to the father of twins’ quick move to “block” their view

Nigerian music superstar Davido, real name David Adeleke, and his wife Chioma recently gave fans a lighthearted moment that had social media buzzing.

The couple, currently on vacation in Honolulu, were captured in a playful video that quickly went viral.

The lovebirds, who had been enjoying an adventurous getaway in Hawaii, hiking, zip-lining, and exploring the scenic beauty, seemed to be in full vacation mode as they moved on to a relaxing boat cruise in Honolulu.

Videos shared on Davido’s Instagram story showed the pair vibing to a catchy tune, showcasing their signature dance moves.

At one point, Chioma got carried away with her steps, turning to the side in a way that gave viewers a cheeky peek of her backside.

Davido quickly swooped in with a playful gesture, covering her while keeping the dance going. Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments with joking exclaimations. A netizen wrote: “My Idolo block view.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido playfully lamented about a long-standing habit of his wife, Chioma, that he says he has been coping with for 13 years.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the singer was seen holding a plate of food when Chioma walked up to him with her own plate.

Instead of eating from her own plate, Chioma took a spoon and helped herself to Davido’s meal.

Reacting humorously to the moment, Davido revealed that this was not a new habit.

“She’s been doing this to me for 13 years,” he said, sounding amused as he watched his wife eat from his plate.

The light-hearted video from his mother-in-law's birthday party quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom found the moment relatable and a reflection of the couple’s closeness.

Just days earlier, Chioma had shared a photo of a bouquet she received from Davido, thanking him for the thoughtful and romantic gesture.

Davido and Chioma recently held their white wedding ceremony on Sunday, 10 August 2025, in Miami.

The star-studded event was attended by notable personalities, including Aliko Dangote, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, Obi Cubana and his wife, D’banj and his wife, Uche Jombo, Zlatan and his wife, among others.

During their wedding vows, Chioma described Davido as her love, best friend, and the calm in her storm. She promised to walk with him forever and hold his hand through life.

In his own vows, Davido spoke emotionally about how Chioma saw the real him and still chose to stay. He referred to her as his healer and his calm, adding that God had brought her into his life to show him unconditional love.

Davido and Chioma trigger reactions online

