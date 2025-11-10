Nigerian music superstar Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, are marking their third wedding anniversary

In November 2022, Legit.ng reported that Adedeji Adeleke’s son secretly married Chioma following their son's death

The wedding reception was held at Davido's father’s house, with a few family friends in attendance

Afrobeats singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma Adeleke are enjoying their third wedding anniversary.

The couple married in a private civil wedding in November 2022, shortly after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

The wedding reception, held at Davido's father's home, was attended by close relatives and friends, with no cameras permitted.

To commemorate their anniversary, Davido shared a post from one of their fan sites on his Instagram account, saying:

"1 out of 3! Cheers to 4eva baby @thechefchi." Chioma also shared the message, adding the remark, "Amen, Amen, my love."

Davido stated in March 2023 that he and Chioma were officially married. He had already performed her bride price rites in Imo State in January of that year.

In June 2023, the pair held their traditional wedding in Lagos, in the company of prominent individuals from music, politics, and entertainment.

Their white wedding took place in August 2024 in Miami, Florida, with reports stating the grandiose celebration cost more than $3.7 million.

During the Miami ceremony, Davido referred to Chioma as his "peace" and "home," saying she had seen "the real me the world doesn't see" and still chose him.

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma Adeleke expressed her delight at her husband's Grammy nomination. Legit.ng announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, that the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards had been released.

The event, slated for February 2026, has a number of Nigerian performers on the lineup.

Davido, Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid have all received nominations.

Davido was nominated for Best African Music Performance for his smash single, With You, which features Omah Lay. Burna Boy's song, Love and Ayra Starr's collaboration with Wizkid, Gimme Dat, are also nominated.

Chioma responded to the news on her Instagram account by reposting Davido's post celebrating his nomination with gratitude and love emojis.

Nigerians celebrate Davido, Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gina_accessories.ng said:

"Happy Anniversary to my Favorite online couple 😍😍❤️."

prettydiva650 said:

"Happy Anniversary, beautiful souls, forever to go😍."

okparachineyepamela said:

"Happy anniversary my celebrity power couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever is the deal."

xtellah_naz said:

"I love them 😍."

obi783 said:

"Happy Anniversary to my ship❤️."

kaniwithgrace said:

"Happiest Anniversary to my favs❤️❤️❤️your marriage will last forever in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏."

obiomaangel said:

"Happy Marriage Anniversary Chivido. Forever is the deal❤️❤️."

mizbere said:

"Love you both ❤️."

ubabe24 said:

"Big congrats to Chi and Dav❤️."

savedbygraceo said:

"Blessed couple 😍😍❤️❤️."

favou_r5774 said:

"Happy 3rd wedding anniversary 🎉🎉."

