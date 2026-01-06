Davido amused fans after revealing a small but long-standing habit of his wife, Chioma, which he says he has been coping with for 13 years

The singer shared the moment in a light-hearted video, giving fans a glimpse into their everyday married life

The revelation comes amid recent public displays of love from the couple following their recent New Year vacation

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, has playfully lamented about a long-standing habit of his wife, Chioma, that he says he has been coping with for 13 years.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the singer was seen holding a plate of food when Chioma walked up to him with her own plate.

Instead of eating from her own plate, Chioma took a spoon and helped herself to Davido’s meal.

Reacting humorously to the moment, Davido revealed that this was not a new habit. “She’s been doing this to me for 13 years,” he said, sounding amused as he watched his wife eat from his plate.

The light-hearted video from his mother-in-law's birthday party quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom found the moment relatable and a reflection of the couple’s closeness.

Just days earlier, Chioma had shared a photo of a bouquet she received from Davido, thanking him for the thoughtful and romantic gesture.

Davido and Chioma recently held their white wedding ceremony on Sunday, 10 August 2025, in Miami.

The star-studded event was attended by notable personalities, including Aliko Dangote, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Obi Cubana and his wife, D’banj and his wife, Uche Jombo, Zlatan and his wife, among others.

During their wedding vows, Chioma described Davido as her love, best friend, and the calm in her storm. She promised to walk with him forever and hold his hand through life.

In his own vows, Davido spoke emotionally about how Chioma saw the real him and still chose to stay. He referred to her as his healer and his calm, adding that God had brought her into his life to show him unconditional love.

At her bridal shower interview, Chioma also addressed public perceptions about her husband, stating that Davido genuinely cares about her dreams and is always inquiring about what she wants to do with her life.

In October 2025, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary sweetly.

Marking the occasion, Davido described it as one of many anniversaries to come as he cheered on to forever with Chioma.

Davido and Chioma trend

