Is Tenitra Michelle Williams married? She was close once — here's her full dating history
Tenitra Michelle Williams is not currently married. However, she was famously engaged to sports chaplain and pastor Chad Johnson. The couple got engaged in 2018, starred on the OWN network reality show Chad Loves Michelle, and ultimately ended their engagement later that year.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Michelle Williams' most serious public relationship was with pastor Chad Johnson, to whom she became engaged in 2018 before they split later that year.
- Williams has kept most of her dating life private, with only a few relationships becoming public over the years.
- Since ending her engagement, the Destiny’s Child singer has focused more on her career, faith, and mental health advocacy rather than public relationships.
Profile summary
Full name
Tenitra Michelle Williams
Gender
Female
Date of birth
23 July 1979
Age
46 years old (as of June 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Rockford, Illinois, United States
Current residence
United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'8''
Height in centimetres
173
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Dennis Williams
Mother
Anita Williams
Siblings
Erron, Cameron, Danielle Williams
Relationship status
Single
Education
Illinois State University
Profession
Singer, songwriter, actress
Social media
Cher's boyfriend admitted to cheating with 12 women, and she still might marry him, their full story
Is Tenitra Michelle Williams married?
Tenitra Michelle Williams is not married. The Destiny's Child singer was previously engaged to sports chaplain and pastor Chad Johnson in 2018. However, the couple officially called off their engagement in December of that same year before getting married.
Inside Tenitra Michelle Williams’ dating history
Tenitra Michelle Williams has mostly kept her dating life private, with only a few relationships becoming public over the years. She has occasionally shared glimpses of her love life, including a high-profile engagement, but has largely focused on her career, faith, and personal growth.
Below is a closer look at her relationships:
Chad Johnson (2017–2018)
- Full name: Chad Johnson
- Date of birth: 7 July 1977
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Colorado, United States
- Profession: Pastor, sports chaplain
Pastor Chad Johnson is a prominent pastor, sports chaplain, speaker, and community leader who has served as a professional sports chaplain and the founder of the non-profit Elevate International. He and Michelle Williams met in March 2017 during a spiritual retreat hosted by Elevate International.
According to an exclusive interview with People, Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams initially built a long-distance bond through conversations on Instagram and FaceTime before going on their first official date. The singer told the outlet:
We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication
The pair went on their first date at a wedding in the Dominican Republic, had their first kiss and decided to date officially. In March 2018, Johnson proposed with a 5-carat diamond ring. They famously starred in their own reality TV docuseries, Chad Loves Michelle, which chronicled their journey and premarital counselling.
During their time together, Williams was battling severe depression and briefly checked into a treatment facility. Though Johnson supported her, the relationship faced heavy strain. Williams announced they called off the engagement in December 2018.
Williams confirmed that her engagement to Johnson was off in an Instagram Story on the same day she released her single Fearless. According to People, she wrote:
I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS
Unnamed Ex
Before meeting Johnson in 2017, Williams mentioned she was recovering from a horrible, dark place following a split from a previous, unnamed long-term boyfriend. She told People in 2018:
I was in a horrible, dark place. I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.
Johnson also noted:
Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.
Since ending her engagement to Chad Johnson, Williams has kept her dating life private. She has largely focused on her music, acting career, faith, and mental health advocacy. While there have been occasional rumours linking her to other men, she has not publicly confirmed any new relationship or marriage.
FAQs
- Who is Tenitra Michelle Williams? Tenitra Michelle Williams is an American singer and actress who achieved global fame as a member of the best-selling R&B group Destiny's Child.
- What is Tenitra Michelle Williams' age? The popular singer is 46 years old as of 2026. She was born on 23 July 1979 in Rockford, Illinois.
- Is Tenitra Michelle Williams married? Michelle Williams is not married and has never been legally married.
- Is Tenitra Michelle Williams in a relationship? She is currently single and intentionally keeps her private life out of the public eye.
- Who did Michelle Williams use to date? Her only major public relationship was with Pastor Chad Johnson, though she has mentioned recovering from a previous, unnamed long-term partner before him.
- Are Tenitra Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson together? Michelle and Johnson are no longer together. The couple officially called off their engagement in December 2018.
Tenitra Michelle Williams is unmarried. She came incredibly close when she got engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson in 2018, though they called it quits before tying the knot. Today, she is single and has kept her romantic life relatively private.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years. As the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden has often made headlines not only for his career but also for the women he has been linked to over the years.
His notable confirmed relationships include Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada. The rapper has also been linked to Tyler, the Creator, and Cara Delevingne. As of 2026, the popular rapper is reportedly single and has kept much of his love life away from the spotlight.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com