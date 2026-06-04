Tenitra Michelle Williams is not currently married. However, she was famously engaged to sports chaplain and pastor Chad Johnson. The couple got engaged in 2018, starred on the OWN network reality show Chad Loves Michelle, and ultimately ended their engagement later that year.

Michelle Williams at the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 8 June 2025 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michelle Williams' most serious public relationship was with pastor Chad Johnson , to whom she became engaged in 2018 before they split later that year.

, to whom she became engaged in 2018 before they split later that year. Williams has kept most of her dating life private , with only a few relationships becoming public over the years.

, with only a few relationships becoming public over the years. Since ending her engagement, the Destiny’s Child singer has focused more on her career, faith, and mental health advocacy rather than public relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Tenitra Michelle Williams Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1979 Age 46 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Rockford, Illinois, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Dennis Williams Mother Anita Williams Siblings Erron, Cameron, Danielle Williams Relationship status Single Education Illinois State University Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Social media Instagram, Facebook

Is Tenitra Michelle Williams married?

Tenitra Michelle Williams is not married. The Destiny's Child singer was previously engaged to sports chaplain and pastor Chad Johnson in 2018. However, the couple officially called off their engagement in December of that same year before getting married.

Michelle Williams at the 2025 Manhattan Theatre Club Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on 19 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Inside Tenitra Michelle Williams’ dating history

Tenitra Michelle Williams has mostly kept her dating life private, with only a few relationships becoming public over the years. She has occasionally shared glimpses of her love life, including a high-profile engagement, but has largely focused on her career, faith, and personal growth.

Below is a closer look at her relationships:

Chad Johnson (2017–2018)

Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams visit "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 7 November 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Chad Johnson

: Chad Johnson Date of birth : 7 July 1977

: 7 July 1977 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Colorado, United States

: Colorado, United States Profession: Pastor, sports chaplain

Pastor Chad Johnson is a prominent pastor, sports chaplain, speaker, and community leader who has served as a professional sports chaplain and the founder of the non-profit Elevate International. He and Michelle Williams met in March 2017 during a spiritual retreat hosted by Elevate International.

According to an exclusive interview with People, Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams initially built a long-distance bond through conversations on Instagram and FaceTime before going on their first official date. The singer told the outlet:

We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication

The pair went on their first date at a wedding in the Dominican Republic, had their first kiss and decided to date officially. In March 2018, Johnson proposed with a 5-carat diamond ring. They famously starred in their own reality TV docuseries, Chad Loves Michelle, which chronicled their journey and premarital counselling.

Michelle Williams and Pastor Chad Johnson on 2 November 2018 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

During their time together, Williams was battling severe depression and briefly checked into a treatment facility. Though Johnson supported her, the relationship faced heavy strain. Williams announced they called off the engagement in December 2018.

Williams confirmed that her engagement to Johnson was off in an Instagram Story on the same day she released her single Fearless. According to People, she wrote:

I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS

Unnamed Ex

Before meeting Johnson in 2017, Williams mentioned she was recovering from a horrible, dark place following a split from a previous, unnamed long-term boyfriend. She told People in 2018:

I was in a horrible, dark place. I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.

Johnson also noted:

Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.

Michelle Williams at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on 21 November 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Since ending her engagement to Chad Johnson, Williams has kept her dating life private. She has largely focused on her music, acting career, faith, and mental health advocacy. While there have been occasional rumours linking her to other men, she has not publicly confirmed any new relationship or marriage.

FAQs

Who is Tenitra Michelle Williams? Tenitra Michelle Williams is an American singer and actress who achieved global fame as a member of the best-selling R&B group Destiny's Child. What is Tenitra Michelle Williams' age? The popular singer is 46 years old as of 2026. She was born on 23 July 1979 in Rockford, Illinois. Is Tenitra Michelle Williams married? Michelle Williams is not married and has never been legally married. Is Tenitra Michelle Williams in a relationship? She is currently single and intentionally keeps her private life out of the public eye. Who did Michelle Williams use to date? Her only major public relationship was with Pastor Chad Johnson, though she has mentioned recovering from a previous, unnamed long-term partner before him. Are Tenitra Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson together? Michelle and Johnson are no longer together. The couple officially called off their engagement in December 2018.

Tenitra Michelle Williams is unmarried. She came incredibly close when she got engaged to pastor and life coach Chad Johnson in 2018, though they called it quits before tying the knot. Today, she is single and has kept her romantic life relatively private.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years. As the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden has often made headlines not only for his career but also for the women he has been linked to over the years.

His notable confirmed relationships include Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada. The rapper has also been linked to Tyler, the Creator, and Cara Delevingne. As of 2026, the popular rapper is reportedly single and has kept much of his love life away from the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng