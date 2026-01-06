A video showing how Davido celebrated his mother-in-law’s birthday during a family vacation has surfaced online

In the clip, the music star was seen taking a cake to his mother-in-law while singing for her. The elderly woman was seen laughing and smiling happily

Fans praised the gesture. Birthday wishes were sent to Chioma’s mother and prayers were offered for her long life

Afrobeat singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, warmed the hearts of fans with a sweet gesture shown to his mother-in-law while the family was on vacation.

A few days earlier, the singer had been seen spending time with his second daughter, Hailey, as the family travelled to Canouan Island for their holiday.

The Adeleke family has been known to make vacations a yearly tradition at the beginning of the year, with photos and videos often shared online.

In the trending clip, Davido was seen walking toward Chioma’s mother with a birthday cake while singing for her. She was warmly hailed as “Mummy Chi,” as laughter and smiles filled the moment.

A saxophonist was also heard playing a happy birthday tune for the celebrant, who wore an outfit similar in colour to the singer’s.

At a point, Davido was seen turning to a man behind him and asking that the candle on the cake be lit.

Fans react to Davido’s gesture

Fans showered praise on the music star for the thoughtful way his mother-in-law was celebrated. He was described as intentional and loving toward the people around him.

Some fans added that the way he treats those close to him would make anyone wish to have him as a son-in-law. Sweet words such as humble, kind, and caring were also used to describe the singer.

Many joined Davido in wishing Chioma’s mother a happy birthday, while admiration continued to pour in over the heartwarming gesture.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido marking his mother-in-law's birthday below:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the singer and his mother-in-law as seen below;

@lilibel752 shared:

"Wishing a very happy birthday to our lovely Mummy Chi! May your special day bring you long life, good health, and prosperity."

@ugodiya13 reacted:

"Awwwww!!! David is a sweet soul and intentional about his loved ones."

@uka.ugwu.16 commented:

"Awwwww, Happy birthday beautiful wishing you many more beautiful years filled with happiness in good health Amen."

@beccaszn wrote:

"Na man wey be superstar,come humble ,kind,sweet we go later give our daughter’s hand in marriage."

@browniwales shared

"Oh wow, better son in-law, Davido sabi this marriage journey well well. Happy birthday mummy , thank you for raising a queen to us, we love you."

