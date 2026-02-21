Cardi B has expressed undying respect for Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan, citing the amount of dedication it takes to deprive oneself of food, water, and others necessities for a month

The Girls Like You singer made this known while expressing how tough it is for her to go hungry for more than three hours

Legit.ng gathered reactions from many who found her view as honest yet hilarious, particularly when she gave reasons on why God didn't make her a Muslim

Famous American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has showered praises on Muslims around the world who are currently observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, which began on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and is expected to end on Thursday, March 19, 2026, is 30 days of fasting and prayer for those practising Islam. During this time, Muslims abstain from food, water and earthly pleasures from dawn to sunset, as part of one of the five pillars of Islam.

In a now-viral video circulating online, the Grammy-winning rapper applauded the discipline and commitment it takes to fast for almost 14hours daily for an entire month. She noted that going about that long without food or water requires serious dedication and loyalty to God.

Using herself as an example, the “WAP” crooner joked that God intentionally did not make her a Muslim because she cannot handle hunger for long.

Without hiding words behind her tongue, Cardi B publicly explained that hunger affects her mood badly, adding that she becomes irritable and struggles to function properly without food.

She said humorously:

“To my Muslims out there and non-Muslims doing Ramadan fasting, God knows not to make me a Muslim. If I wake up and I go three hours without eating, my head starts to hurt, and I start hearing voices.”

The singer, who recently got emotional on stage amid her alleged split from Stefon Diggs, explained that being a Muslim takes strength that is drawn from determination and devotion to God, something she describes herself as unfit to handle.

She added:

“I don’t have the strength to be a Muslim. When I am hungry, I don’t want to be around my kids. Muslims got so much; they sacrifice food, water and everything to serve Him. I love when people are loyal to their creator.”

Reactions trailing Cardi B's comments on Ramadan

Legit.ng gathered reactions from social media users who found the comment hilarious, while others criticised her opinion on a belief she knows nothing about.

@real_thebomb penned:

"There’s absolutely no reason for her to say this out to the public…she should’ve kept this one to herself!"

@pilate66139 stated:

"She no lie at all. I am not a Muslim, but I do give myself fasting as a Christian. I remember the day I had a day and night fasting, my eyes began to see Albert Einstein at night."

@Karigwe said:

"You wey for be prophet if you start writing down the voices you hear."

@ibnjaafar1205 opined:

"Dear @iamcardib fasting in Islam is not meant to break a person, it is meant to build us."

@Ahindehezekiah stated:

"Why is Cardi B not a comedian? She will do well with comedy."

