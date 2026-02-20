A viral video has emerged showing IShowSpeed participating in Solat, meticulously following the movements of an Imam during prayer

Prior to the start of the holy month, the YouTuber had expressed his intention to fast and his anticipation for the arrival of Ramadan 2026

Fresh off his massive tour of the continent, fans are wondering if his recent cultural immersion influenced this sudden spiritual shift

American online streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has become a trending topic after a video showed him inside a mosque during the ongoing Ramadan season.

The viral clip captured the energetic content creator quietly following a prayer leader while observing solat.

The development comes just days into the 2026 Ramadan, which began on February 18. As of February 20, Muslims worldwide are marking the third day of fasting.

IShowSpeed Spotted Praying Solat in Mosque As Ramadan Begins: “Has He Converted to Islam?”

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, before the holy month began, IShowSpeed had openly shared his excitement about Ramadan.

iShowSpeed had revealed during a live stream session in September 2025 that he was looking forward to the spiritual season and expressed interest in fasting.

At the time, many fans saw it as curiosity or admiration for Islamic culture.

However, the new video showing him actively participating in mosque prayers has intensified speculation.

While no official statement has been made by the content creator confirming a religious conversion, the footage has fueled conversations online.

Some fans believe the move signals a deeper spiritual journey, while others suggest he may simply be showing respect and exploring faith traditions.

Religious conversion is a deeply personal decision, and as of now, the YouTuber has not publicly declared any change in faith.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail IShowSpeed's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@1ProYapper stated:

"The streamers are being paid to convert to Islam. The Crown Prince is funding everything they do. That’s why these streamers are doing mad stuff now that’s why they’ve all got Lamborghinis that’s why they’re all making fortunes. The Crown Prince is funding it and they have to convert as many kids that Islam as possible."

@Kryptotajeer stated:

"The way celebrities dey revert to Islam these days too much, E be like say all the Islamophobia and negative noise na im dey push them go the other side. Like say the more dem try to tarnish the image, the more e dey attract serious people. Allahu Akbar"

@PeshwaDaftar noted:

"if this was 1493 he would be on an arab ship to europe or arabia or something as a slave. imagine following your coloniser's and slaver's religion. couldn't be me"

IShowSpeed in 2025 expressed his intention to fast and his anticipation for the arrival of Ramadan 2026. Photo: IShowSpeed.

Source: Instagram

Speed responds to backlash after Nigeria visit

Legit.ng earlier reported that IShowSpeed responded to the wave of criticism surrounding his visit to Nigeria, particularly from local content creators who accused him of being dismissive and selective during his African tour.

The US streamer was called out by some Nigerian influencers, most notably TikToker Peller, after their repeated attempts to meet him reportedly failed.

But Speed stated that the narrative being pushed online is not only incorrect, but misses the actual purpose of his trip.

Source: Legit.ng