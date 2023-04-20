Muslims across the country have been urged to ensure they oblige to the tenets of the Islamic religion

The call was made to Nigerian Muslims by the president-elect and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress

Bola Tinubu said this while wishing all the Muslims in the country a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has urged Muslims to adhere to the sacred spiritual obligation of the five pillars of Islam during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 20, and seen by Legit.ng, Tinubub said that with the help of Almighty Allah, Nigerian Muslims have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

He said the Muslim faithfuls have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting period imposed on them.

Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to adhere to the obligations of the five 5 pillars of Islam. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the president-elect, the just-concluded spiritual exercise has also helped Muslims to improve their moral character and refine their minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

He added:

"At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living. This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans regardless of creed, region and ethnicity, love for our communities and love for country.

"To love one another, have compassion, empathy and love our beloved country means we must become better citizens in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

"We must constantly seek to become a better version of ourselves in patriotism, dedication to duty and honesty. We must also never be weary of doing what is right, fair and just to all.

"We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail.

I wish all Muslims in Nigeria and beyond a happy Sallah celebration."

Source: Legit.ng