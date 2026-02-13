Cardi B paused her sold-out concert to share an emotional message about protecting happiness while visibly fighting back tears

The tearful moment came amid growing rumours about the American rapper's relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Fans watching Cardi B's vulnerable display connected deeply with her words, with many taking to social media to share mixed reactions

American rapper Cardi B fought back tears during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena, where she paused mid-performance to share a powerful message about happiness with fans amid unconfirmed rumours of a split from NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The 33-year-old artist was dressed in a striking metallic winged costume suspended above a sold-out crowd.

Moment Cardi B gets emotional on stage amid Stefon Diggs breakup rumours. Photo credit: iamcardib/asakygrn

Source: Instagram

In the video from her performance on stage, the rapper became visibly emotional as she addressed her audience.

Her heartfelt words came at a moment of personal vulnerability, with speculation about her relationship with the Buffalo Bills' wide receiver dominating headlines.

The Bronx-born musician, known for her candid approach to life's ups and downs, used the stage to deliver a message of resilience and self-empowerment.

She emphasised the importance of protecting one's inner peace and happiness from external negativity.

Her words struck a chord with the audience, who responded with loud cheers and support.

"I do not want to be emotional. Don't let nobody take your happiness away from you," she said.

Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour supports her 2025 album, Am I the Drama?, which delves into themes of personal struggles and growth.

The timing of her emotional moment added meaning to her performance, as she channels her experiences into empowering anthems.

The rumours about her relationship intensified after Diggs posted cryptic messages on Instagram following his team's loss in the 2026 Super Bowl on February 11.

While neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly confirmed a breakup, the rapper has shifted focus to her music career.

Watch Cardi B's video below:

Fans react to Cardi B's emotional moment

@flourish_empire said:

"You said your man is cheating, you left him and become a baby mama to another man that already has 4 baby mama's isn't this funny? Now you're playing pity card by tearing up because he left you what exactly was she expecting?? Some of my Gender are senseless."

@Elejenum commented:

"She needs like 10 years to rest from any relationship now. If s3x is the problem, she can always get it. Being too strong to pains and heartbreaks affects mental health at the long run."

@EyinadeHadedayo wrote:

"Sometimes the strongest message isn't in perfect words — it's in showing up, hurting, but still choosing happiness and resilience."

@YekeenIsmail4 reacted:

"An angel you have known for a very long time is better than new one. She cheat with offset now she's have been server her own portion too. She's pain."

@mr_chiboi said:

"Cardi fighting tears but dropping: 'Don't let nobody take your happiness away from you.' Real queen energy. Protecting her peace on stage amid all the noise."

@BIG_DINERO37 commented:

"Chai You fit still get plenty money and Men go Break your Heart. Men are not good people."

Cardi B became emotional during her tour opening night while addressing happiness and resilience amid split rumours with Stefon Diggs. Photo credit: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

