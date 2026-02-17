Cardi B addresses split rumours with Stefon Diggs, blasts BIA over X comments

American rapper Cardi B has broken her silence on the growing speculation about her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs

American rapper Cardi B has finally addressed the swirling rumours about her relationship with American footballer Stefon Diggs, choosing her tour stage as the place to speak out.

The rapper made her feelings clear while also firing back at fellow artist BIA, who had taken aim at Diggs online.

Cardi B breaks silence on breakup rumours with NFL star Stefon Diggs, fires back at rapper BIA. Photo credit: iamcardib/bia

The moment came on February 15, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Cardi B was performing the first of two shows on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Just before delivering her track Pretty & Petty, she paused to call out BIA for mocking Diggs on social media.

The Massachusetts rapper, BIA, had posted a message suggesting Diggs had more children than receiving yards while reacting to Cardi's mute challenge. The jab that quickly caught Cardi B’s attention.

Check out BIA's remarks that prompted Cardi B's response below:

Cardi’s response was sharp and direct. She stated that even though she and Diggs were no longer together, she would not tolerate public disrespect towards him.

“Let me tell you something. Just because I ain’t [expletive] with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy. [Expletive] this is for you.”

Her words also reignited the long-running feud between her and BIA, which has played out through music and online exchanges for years.

It was during this confrontation that Cardi confirmed her separation from Diggs.

Reports had already circulated that the footballer allegedly cheated, and the split became public only months after the pair welcomed a child together.

The announcement added further attention to Cardi’s personal life, which has remained in the spotlight amid her divorce case with her ex-partner, Offset.

Watch Cardi B speaking about her split with Diggs and clapping back at BIA below:

Reactions trail Cardi B’s statement about Stefon Diggs and BIA

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

said @glorioushurt___:

"I hope she really knows her own value and self worth — because I don't want her chasing that loser. We've seen her do that with Offset. Fvck that guy. Go Cardi! Get it girl!"

commented @Hollywood_KoKo:

"Baby you giving Bia too much attention for me… u wrote a song bout her and performing it on tour my lord."

wrote @siannah98314:

"I know y'all mad about her defending SD but at the end of the day he is the father of her son."

reacted @citygirlsperiod:

"All this means is she just mad at him for now — she'll be back with him in a week. She used to do this same thing with Offset every time he did something."

Cardi B gets emotional on stage, advises fans on inner joy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B became emotional during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour on February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena amid rumours about her relationship with Diggs.

The rapper paused her performance and shared a message encouraging fans to protect their happiness. The emotional moment came as rumours about the Buffalo Bills star gained attention.

She told fans never to let anybody take away their happiness.

