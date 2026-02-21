Newlywed Oyiza expelled from church for refusing to consummate marriage with husband Isaac

Pastor Paul Rika claims Oyiza is possessed and accuses her of spiritism

Husband shares his distress over marital intimacy rejection and lack of communication

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A newly married woman, Oyiza, has been expelled from church for allegedly refusing to consummate her marriage with her husband, Isaac.

Pastor Paul Rika of the Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide in Abuja announced the expulsion of Oyiza after five months of failed mediation.

As reported by The Punch, the expulsion is contained in a video posted on the church’s YouTube channel in February 2026.

The bride, after the marriage, resisted her husband’s attempts at intimacy, insisting that she did not love him.

The couple was joined in matrimony on September 6, 2025, after completing their traditional rites in Okene, Kogi State, and a court wedding in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pastor Rika described the bride as a “demon,” while accusing her of Spiritism.

He declared that she must be punished.

“So, we have delivered her to Satan. We have expelled and excommunicated her. You want to bring shame, what do you mean that you don’t love Isaac?”

The cleric referenced cultural practices of earlier times in which newlywed brides were compelled to go to their husbands’ homes.

Pastor Rika said his wife had a revelation that Oyiza was “a marine girl who is married to a marine demon and they have children together.”

According to the pastor:

“This demon is a harsh type, highly jealous type that will never allow her marry another, and the covenant with the demon is that the day you allow a man enter into you, you will die, or that man will die.”

Sharing his ordeal, the husband said:

“After the marriage, in the hotel where we lodged, I touched her, but she said we should wait for a brief period of time. I asked for her reasons; she did not give me any cogent reason. She had also said she did not like s@x all the time. I was also a v1rgin and was not involved in such things. I agreed we won’t make love in the hotel. So, we said when we get to Ibadan.”

