A video of Portable struggling to avoid arrest by the police has surfaced online after his baby mama reported him

The singer and his baby mama have been at loggerheads, which led to a police case

Fans were stunned to see how the singer was behaving and shouting just to resist being arrested

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, was reportedly arrested by the police after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, reported him.

The singer and his baby mama have been at loggerheads and have dragged each other online over allegations made by the music star.

In the video making the rounds, Portable was seen resisting arrest as he shouted and struggled with those trying to take him away.

The singer was surrounded by a crowd of people who tried to caution him and urged him not to resist arrest.

Reacting, fans of the singer shared their views on his behaviour and how he was shouting. They suggested it would have been better for him to calmly go with the police instead of struggling.

They also said Ashabi Simple should not have handled the matter the way she did and should have settled it amicably with the singer, as the situation could affect her as well.

According to them, Ashabi will still need Portable since they have children together. They added that even if they are no longer lovers, she would still need financial support from the Zazu crooner for their children.

This is not the first time Portable has had issues with the police. A few months ago, he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Government after his aides allegedly beat up some state officials.

He later released several videos and even made a song while pleading with the government and appealing to the president.

Reactions have trailed what Portable did just to resist arrest. Many people advised him on what to do. Here are comments below:

@obisesanfolashade stated:

"Very good, I respect Ashabi more for this."

@teetee_damsel shared:

"Love nah scam ooo, see person wey talk say she no fit breath without portable don arrest oxygen oo."

@omo_lakadeosha reacted:

"Na she go suffer am…he’ll be out soon, but the aftermath."

@oreoluwanipraise said:

"As soon as he comes out bayi….. na to enter Studio record experience song."

@mtskincare_spa shared:

"Una sure say this portable fit get peace of mind before he old."

@omowunmi77164 reacted:

"Arrest him for what the father of ur children, did she forget he will come out, chai."

Ashabi Simple opens up on being Portable's wife

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

