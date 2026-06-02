The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) will celebrate 120 first-class graduates at its 36th convocation ceremony on June 5, 2026

A total of 8,156 students will graduate, including 1,386 Master's and 438 Doctorate recipients

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to deliver the convocation lecture, with various events scheduled throughout the week

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - No fewer than 120 students of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State have bagged a first-class degree at the institution’s 36th combined convocation ceremony.

The 36th convocation ceremony is scheduled to hold on Friday, June 5, 2026.

UNIPORT's 36th convocation to honour 120 top achievers. Photo credit: @HoneyOjukwu

Source: Twitter

120 UNIPORT students bag first class

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, said a total of 8,156 students will be graduating.

As reported by The Punch, Georgewill made this known at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Professor Georgewill explained that the ceremony will feature the award of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees, prizes, and Doctorate Degrees.

“We are delighted to announce that we are set to graduate a total number of 8,156 graduands, of which 510 are for the Post Graduate Diploma, 1,386 are for Master's Degrees, and 438 are for Doctor of Philosophy, respectively certified for graduation during the combined convocation ceremony.

“Among these graduands, we expect to graduate 120 first class degrees recipients, reflecting the university’s sustained commitment to academic excellence.”

The UNIPORT VC disclosed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will deliver the convocation lecture.

“Also, there will be a “36th Convocation Lecture by His Excellency Chief (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Conferment of Ph.D.”

Speaking further, the VC said there will be a Tree Planting Ceremony by the Best Graduating Student at the New Convocation Arena on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026, at 10 am.

Georgewill added that a Red Carpet and Command Performance at the new Arts Theatre, Delta Park by 6 pm to mark the 36th Convocation.

Other events lined up include the Vice-Chancellor’s Dinner with First-Class/Distinction Graduands at the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge by 6pm, on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026.

On Thursday, 4th June 2026, the Alumni Day Research Fair/Exhibitions will take place at the CBN building and the University Library, starting at 10am.

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Recall that a business administration graduate, Umeozor Benedict, secured a perfect 5.0 CGPA, becoming UNILAG's best graduating student.

617 students will achieve First Class honours at UNILAG's upcoming 56th convocation ceremonies.

UNILAG's Vice-Chancellor announces diverse graduation breakdown for 10,584 undergraduate students.

Covenant University first-class graduate bags Master's degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of his master’s degree at the University of New Brunswick, Canada.

He shared that he got admission into Covenant University at 14 and opened up about his journey during his bachelor's and master's degrees.

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the man on his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng