A Nigerian mother has captured widespread attention after a video of her expressing deep admiration for Afrobeats superstar Davido surfaced online.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be revealed, spoke about the singer’s character, describing him as “a responsible person” who exemplifies discipline and pride in his family name.

In the now-viral clip, the mother explained that the singer's background has never stopped him from putting in the work needed to build his own legacy.

Nigerian mum praises Davido for his "hustle spirit," noting that despite his billionaire background.

According to her, the fact that he comes from a wealthy home makes his personal achievements even more admirable.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said Davido, who recently copped a new car, represents everything a well-trained child should grow up to become.

She further stated clearly that she prays for Davido every day, not because she knows him personally, but because she believes he has shown humility and commitment throughout his career.

She praised the award-winning artist for making his family proud and never tarnishing their reputation despite being constantly in the public eye.

However, the part of the video that has generated the most buzz was her unexpected comment about Wizkid.

When her daughter asked about the Star Boy, the woman simply replied that she did not know who Wizkid was.

Reactions trail Nigerian woman's comment on Davido

@smoke_thug709 stated:

"Na her pikin put word for her mouth dey record ham. Una sha wan collect money from davido."

@juiceworld_9999 noted:

"Na her pikin put word for her mouth dey record ham. Una sha wan collect money from davido. Cus dem no say Osakpolo na giveaway master We appreciate him for that But fake love no dey impress Big wiz he get vision"

@iam_chidifrank shared:

"Beyond the music, Davido’s work ethic and willingness to be accountable enough to marry are big reasons people stand with him."

@Youngfellow777 commented:

"She might not have any social media or have any streaming platforms ooo Na this one be real love, no be those ones wey Dey always make noise online but real life nobody know their gbedu"

@OJEZUA_90 wrote:

"So you took the camera to video your mom and told her what to say. All just to draw the attention of Davido for a give away. I hope Davido gets wiser this year to know what scripted and what's real"

Nigerian woman says that she includes the DMW boss in her daily prayers.

