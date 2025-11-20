Tiwa Savage has opened up about one of the challenges female singers face before receiving help in the industry

The mother of one was at an event organised for female singers in Nigeria, where she served as one of the facilitators

Mixed reactions followed her statement, with many fans sharing their thoughts on what she said

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared her experience of trying to make an honest living as a female artist in the music industry.

The mother of one, who recently linked up with her colleague Yemi Alade, was at an event where she opened up about the challenges she has faced.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage's utterance at event about female singers. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to Tiwa, she lost an endorsement deal simply because she refused to sleep with the owner of the company.

She claimed that the company owner asked her to travel with him to Dubai before they could finalize her endorsement, but she turned down the offer.

Tiwa Savage shares more about music buisness

While speaking at the event, Tiwa also revealed another challenge faced by female singers, explaining that sometimes they are told they won’t be booked for shows unless they meet with the chairman personally.

Tiwa Savage speaks about losing endorsement deal. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She added that after experiencing these challenges, it became clear to her that the industry often overlooks talent.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage’s statement

Reactions to the actress's remarks were mixed. Many fans expressed concern over the hardships women face just to earn a living in the industry. Some described it as the dark side of the music business that rarely gets talked about.

However, a few fans were not impressed by her comments, questioning why she seems to focus only on men in her interviews.

They wondered about the deals she has signed and whether she shared the full story of what she had to do to secure them.

One particular fan stated that they couldn’t believe her due to her past, but would believe it if a singer like Yemi Alade made similar claims.

See the video here:

What fans said about Tiwa Savage

Reactions have trailed the video of Tiwa Savage speaking at the event. Here are comments below:

@Blessedly_ayo stated:

"They should be mentioning their names jor. Enough of all these stuff."

@thatMrT said:

"Do you think you will just get endorsement free of charge? Nothing is free in Nigeria."

@Ahindehezekiah said:

"Women are facing alot of challenges in the music industry."

@dearolaa commented:

"Thank God you didn’t, keep your dignity."

@flozay_classics reacted:

"This one where go even give am for free self de package I can believe Yemi Alade but Big Tiwa common nau."

@seyikanbai shared:

"it’s not easy for women in the industry. almost everyone wants to take advantage of them before helping them."

Tiwa Savage posts video companion in bed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Savage told her fans about the man she shares her bed with.

She posted a video of her son Jamil who was busy with his phone beside her on the bed. Some fans were disappointed as they expected to see the video of a grown man.

Source: Legit.ng