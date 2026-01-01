Champz has dropped a freestyle to diss the controversial X influencer, Daniel Ragha, for berating his recently released EP titled Champion's Arrival

Daniel had ridiculed the EP, suggesting that Wizkid's son should return to school for a proper education rather than investing in a directionless career

Legit gathered some reactions from social media users who particularly sided with the teenager over the influencer's harsh criticism

Wizkid’s son, Champz, whose real name is Boluwatife Balogun, has fired back at an X influencer, Daniel Regha, for dissing his newly released debut EP Champion’s Arrival barely weeks after it dropped.

Legit had reported that the project quickly gained attention online and reportedly ranked on charts in some countries, largely driven by heavy social media buzz. However, popular X influencer Daniel Regha was unimpressed.

Social media war erupts as Champz drags Daniel Regha over EP criticism. Credit: danielregha, real_champz

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the EP’s success, Regha advised the young artiste to focus on school activities instead of music, saying the project did not meet today’s musical standards. He criticised Champz’s vocals as “mumblish,” while questioning his genre, and argued that the themes were too mature for someone his age.

Regha also claimed the EP lacked originality and creativity, adding that it was only getting attention because Champz is the son of the globally recognised Afrobeat singer, Wizkid. He concluded by rating the project 1/10, crediting only the beats, after saying that the EP “failed before it arrived.”

See the post below:

Champz Responds with a Freestyle Diss

Weeks after the criticism, Champz responded in his own way, with a freestyle rap that has since gone viral. In the freestyle, the young rapper mocked Regha’s comments while dismissing the claims of nepotism.

Champz took direct shots at the influencer, accusing him of talking too much online despite having no real achievements. He went on to make jokes about his appearance and social media presence.

He stated:

"Worst EP but you ain't done sh!t. Calling me a nepo man I don't give a flip. Your hairline's doing U-turns. You're a banger boy on Twitter and you stay talking sh!t."

The freestyle quickly spread across X and other platforms, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Nepo kid claims ignite feud between Champz and Daniel Regha. Credit: real_champz

Source: Twitter

How Nigerians Reacted to Champz's Clapback at Daniel Regha

@skidy_jay wrote:

The guy cook Daniel 😭😂 wizrap is coming .

@DolapoShelter penned:

Instead of improving on your lyrics You are throwing shades fix up

@EChock101 said:

You no mention your Papa? don't let your mom deceive your from recognizing your Dad in your journey

@markbelievess wrote:

Now I know wiz having a proud dad moment rn👏👏👏❤️

@Iam_Meritt noted:

Until you start following your dad I take back my stanship,I nor really send you like that plus you are moving funny,momsy,momsy wetin happen to popsy smh

Watch the video below:

Daniel Regha Doubles Down

Not one to let things slide, Daniel Regha returned to X to reply to Champz’s freestyle. He doubled down on his criticism, sarcastically comparing the freestyle to Carter Efe’s much-mocked “adult lullaby,” a track titled 'Machala'. Regha also threw another jab, suggesting that Champz was reading his freestyle from his phone rather than delivering it naturally.

See the post below:

Champz's Mother Turns Down Show Bookings

Legit had earlier reported that Wizkid’s first son, Bolu, has begun landing performance gigs following the release of his debut single, Champion Sound.

Sharing the update online, his mother revealed that offers have already started coming in for the young artiste. However, she explained that she turned down some of the invitations, especially those scheduled for the Christmas season. According to her, the decision was taken to protect Bolu and ensure he remains focused and well cared for.

Source: Legit.ng