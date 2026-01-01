Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Wizkid’s son Champz Roasts Daniel Regha for Trashing his Debut EP, Aims at Influencer's Hairline
Music

Wizkid’s son Champz Roasts Daniel Regha for Trashing his Debut EP, Aims at Influencer's Hairline

by  Ismaila Yinusa
3 min read
  • Champz has dropped a freestyle to diss the controversial X influencer, Daniel Ragha, for berating his recently released EP titled Champion's Arrival
  • Daniel had ridiculed the EP, suggesting that Wizkid's son should return to school for a proper education rather than investing in a directionless career
  • Legit gathered some reactions from social media users who particularly sided with the teenager over the influencer's harsh criticism

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Wizkid’s son, Champz, whose real name is Boluwatife Balogun, has fired back at an X influencer, Daniel Regha, for dissing his newly released debut EP Champion’s Arrival barely weeks after it dropped.

Legit had reported that the project quickly gained attention online and reportedly ranked on charts in some countries, largely driven by heavy social media buzz. However, popular X influencer Daniel Regha was unimpressed.

champz wizkid's son daniel regha debut Ep worst in 2025 freestyle diss
Social media war erupts as Champz drags Daniel Regha over EP criticism. Credit: danielregha, real_champz
Source: Twitter

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Reacting to the EP’s success, Regha advised the young artiste to focus on school activities instead of music, saying the project did not meet today’s musical standards. He criticised Champz’s vocals as “mumblish,” while questioning his genre, and argued that the themes were too mature for someone his age.

Read also

Naira Marley drops cryptic message amid rumours of Mohbad’s widow welcoming new baby

Regha also claimed the EP lacked originality and creativity, adding that it was only getting attention because Champz is the son of the globally recognised Afrobeat singer, Wizkid. He concluded by rating the project 1/10, crediting only the beats, after saying that the EP “failed before it arrived.”

See the post below:

Champz Responds with a Freestyle Diss

Weeks after the criticism, Champz responded in his own way, with a freestyle rap that has since gone viral. In the freestyle, the young rapper mocked Regha’s comments while dismissing the claims of nepotism.

Champz took direct shots at the influencer, accusing him of talking too much online despite having no real achievements. He went on to make jokes about his appearance and social media presence.

He stated:

"Worst EP but you ain't done sh!t. Calling me a nepo man I don't give a flip. Your hairline's doing U-turns. You're a banger boy on Twitter and you stay talking sh!t."

The freestyle quickly spread across X and other platforms, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

champz wizkid's son daniel regha debut Ep worst in 2025 freestyle diss
Nepo kid claims ignite feud between Champz and Daniel Regha. Credit: real_champz
Source: Twitter

How Nigerians Reacted to Champz's Clapback at Daniel Regha

@skidy_jay wrote:

The guy cook Daniel 😭😂 wizrap is coming .

Read also

Verydarkman calls out Seyi Tinubu after he saw his flyers in Morocco amid AFCON: “2027 elections”

@DolapoShelter penned:

Instead of improving on your lyrics You are throwing shades fix up

@EChock101 said:

You no mention your Papa? don't let your mom deceive your from recognizing your Dad in your journey

@markbelievess wrote:

Now I know wiz having a proud dad moment rn👏👏👏❤️

@Iam_Meritt noted:

Until you start following your dad I take back my stanship,I nor really send you like that plus you are moving funny,momsy,momsy wetin happen to popsy smh

Watch the video below:

Daniel Regha Doubles Down

Not one to let things slide, Daniel Regha returned to X to reply to Champz’s freestyle. He doubled down on his criticism, sarcastically comparing the freestyle to Carter Efe’s much-mocked “adult lullaby,” a track titled 'Machala'. Regha also threw another jab, suggesting that Champz was reading his freestyle from his phone rather than delivering it naturally.

See the post below:

Champz's Mother Turns Down Show Bookings

Read also

Anthony Joshua: $180K donated for late trainer Latif Ayodele after fatal crash in Ogun, Nigeria

Legit had earlier reported that Wizkid’s first son, Bolu, has begun landing performance gigs following the release of his debut single, Champion Sound.

Sharing the update online, his mother revealed that offers have already started coming in for the young artiste. However, she explained that she turned down some of the invitations, especially those scheduled for the Christmas season. According to her, the decision was taken to protect Bolu and ensure he remains focused and well cared for.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ismaila Yinusa avatar

Ismaila Yinusa (Head of Entertainment Desk) Ismaila Yinusa is a seasoned writer, editor, and brand influencer with about ten years of experience in the media landscape. As the Head of Desk, Entertainment at LEGIT.ng, he drives quality content strategy and editorial innovation, fostering creativity and excellence across the newsroom. Yinusa plays a key role in enhancing team performance and mentoring emerging professionals, combining insight, storytelling, and audience-driven content to shape impactful entertainment journalism. Contact: ismaila.yinusa@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
WizkidNigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Nigerian army ranks Things girlfriend happy Izzy ogbeide Lulu chus Barry weiss