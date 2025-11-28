Shola Ogudu, the mother of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife, defended her child after a critic said that his management was not doing enough for his music

The social media user had questioned the teenager's debut project's streaming stats, claiming that the manager "could have done a better job"

Oluwanishola, aka Shola, responded by explaining that her son, Champz, is only 14 years old and must combine his studies with his passion

Shola Ogudu, Wizkid's first son's mother, has responded to a social media complaint regarding her 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Balogun's management, following the release of his debut EP, Champions Arrival.

She urged the public to quit putting undue pressure on the boy, who is still juggling education and his passion for music.

The problem started on Thursday when a user on X questioned the EP's streaming figures and accused the boy's management team of failing to establish a larger fanbase for him.

The user, @dat_deltagirl, wrote, “I don’t know who’s managing him, and I’m not a PR expert, but they’re making far too many avoidable mistakes.

“As a teenager with Wizkid as his father and those insane streaming numbers from his debut EP, you’d expect the team to lean into that momentum.This was the perfect time to create fun, relatable content with his friends, the Gen Zs, and Gen Alphas, using his sound to build his own identity.

“He had the potential to take over TikTok and every other platform when the EP dropped, but instead they pushed this ‘grown’ image, posting clips with adults instead of helping him cultivate a fanbase that actually reflects his age and vibe.

“Something is off, and his management and PR team need to fix it fast.”

The message soon gained attention, eliciting responses from fans, content creators, and music critics who questioned Champz's ambition at such a young age.

In her response, Boluwatife's mother, Oluwanishola, also known as Shola, defended her son and warned detractors against comparing him to renowned stars.

She wrote, “Big love to everyone showing support, but comparisons aren’t needed. Champz is 14, balancing academics and his passion with serious discipline. His dad is a legend, and that’s a fact, but this is Champz’s journey, his grind, and his future. NO PRESSURE!!!”

Her remark received considerable appreciation, with many people applauding her for putting her son's mental health ahead of the pressures of fame.

See the conversation below:

Wizkid's son Tife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Tife is more talented than Davido."

jst_efe said:

"What that lady said was pretty smart."

peaceful_prexy said:

"The lady’s advice is valid tho.. Check the likes of Rema."

miwasignaturepalace_ said:

"Both of them are right."

yinka_taiwo_ said:

"She actually has a valid point. The mother also has a good point."

phconfidential said:

"That wasn’t a bad advice. Sometimes you just have to just listen and understand."

leksfat__xx said:

"The moment I read he’s dad is a legend..I no read anything again whatever she said is true😂."

blackpearlovely247 said:

"The advice is on-point, thats how Justin bebier started with teen bop. He then built a strong fan base that’s still with him after transition into adult pop music."

dear_umami said:

"That advice still go well shaa. Take it🙂."

pinkandlillac said:

"If people really understood true artistic value and real craftsmanship, they would see that being a teenager doesn’t mean he should have cheap or watered-down talent. Look at Wizkid for example. What makes him stand out is his intentional scarcity and authenticity, not being everywhere or doing TikTok every minute. Not everything is about money. Authenticity and quality are the real essence of art. Period."

olajumoke2302 said:

"If u born ur own do am as u just listed. God bless."

pheebskimnani_ said:

"Let him live, abeg. He’s still a teenager. Let him live his life!!"

anicetcooly said:

"The moment I read these words "His dad is a legend", I’m satisfied."

Wizkid’s baby Mama, Jada P reacts to Bolu's song

According to an earlier report on Legit.ng, Jada P reacted to the single recently released by her baby father’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The teenager shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound, which impressed many fans.

Jada reposted the video on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she felt about it.

