A Nigerian man named Kamor has gone viral on X after revealing the real reason behind his long-standing grudge against music duo P-Square

Kamor said P-Square's late father once owned a beloved bakery in Jos called Twins Bread, which he grew up eating

He expressed frustration that the brothers failed to keep the bakery alive after their father passed away, despite their massive fame and wealth

A Nigerian man who goes by Kamor on X has sparked a lively online conversation after sharing what he described as his original beef with music duo P-Square, and it has nothing to do with their music or their famous brotherly feud.

In a video posted on X, Kamor revealed that his grievance with the Okoye twins dates back years, rooted in a bakery their late father once operated in Jos.

Man shares why he held long-standing grudge with P-Square. Photo credit: Kamor/X.

Source: Twitter

According to him, the bakery produced a loaf called Twins Bread, which he and many others in the city grew up eating and genuinely loved.

Twins Bread and a Father's Legacy

Kamor claimed that after the brothers' father passed away, the bakery shut down entirely, and no one in the family moved to keep it going. For him, that closure was a betrayal of a real legacy.

"Their father owned a bakery in Jos, 'Twins bread.' We loved the bread so much and when he passed, the bakery followed him. They couldn't even keep the bakery alive. And I loved that bread so much. Na there my issue with them start," he said.

He went further to single out Jude Okoye, the duo's manager and older brother, expressing particular frustration at how things turned out.

Reactions as Man Tackles P-Square

The video quickly picked up traction, with many Nigerians who grew up in Jos chiming in to confirm their own fondness for the bread and joining Komor in lamenting its disappearance.

Virgo said:

"TWINS Bread!!! Omo, it goes with anything; chilled sprite/coke/fanta, Lipton/Beverage, hot akara, even to just snack on it. It was one of the leading breads with Ejidike, Obiano and Day to Day, for those in Jos. TWINS BREAD needs to come back."

Grand said:

"This one na legit beef. How can four boys not maintain a bakery. Brother Kamor EFCC suppose get your petition today."

Eko added:

"Anybody wey mistakenly get beef with you don enter one chance. Forgiveness no dey your dictionary. Man, you have all the right to be angry as a legacy was wasted. Who knows, maybe their star would've now made Twins bread go nationwide. Families are hard to understand."

Abroad returnee learns how to bake cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her happiness with netizens after successfully completing her cake training.

In a now-viral video, the returnee from abroad said she travelled from the Netherlands to Nigeria to learn how to bake cakes.

Source: Legit.ng