A confrontation involving 2Baba and his estranged wife Natasha, broke out at a high-profile Abuja event on Friday night

A senior member of 2Baba's management team alleged that Natasha arrived with security personnel and thugs

The couple had reportedly been separated for over two months before the incident took place

A tense altercation involving music veteran Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, and his estranged wife Annie Natasha reportedly erupted at an event in Abuja on Friday night, with dramatic allegations of an attempted abduction now emerging.

The incident reportedly took place at the grand opening of 90s Lounge in Abuja, an event hosted by fellow music veteran Faze, where 2Baba was scheduled to perform, reports Daily Post.

This is the second time the couple will be engaged in a physical fight after the singer was reportedly arrested over the assault of Natasha.

2Baba and his estranged wife Natasha clash at a high-profile Abuja event on Friday night. Photos: Natasha Osawaru/2baba.

Source: Instagram

What Happened at the Venue

A senior member of the singer's management team spoke to Daily Post and confirmed that a confrontation did occur on the night.

According to the source, Natasha showed up at the venue alongside security operatives and a group of men described as thugs, and the situation quickly escalated into a standoff involving the singer and members of his team.

The management source went further, alleging that Natasha and the men with her attempted to abduct 2Baba during the confrontation.

The precise sequence of events leading to the clash had not been established at the time of reporting.

It was also unclear whether anyone sustained injuries or if any arrests were made following the incident.

The management source added that 2Baba and Natasha had been living apart for more than two months before the confrontation occurred.

Efforts to reach Natasha for her version of events were unsuccessful, and Daily Post stated it could not independently verify the account provided by the management team.

2Baba's management team alleged that Natasha arrived with security personnel and thugs. Photos: 2baba/Natasha.

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng