14-Year-Old Wizkid’s Son Makes History with Debut EP: “Following His Dad’s Footsteps”
- Champz, son of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, released his first EP Champion's Arrival at just 14
- Debut project climbed to No. 1 on Apple Music NG, outpacing singers Blaqbonez and Fola
- Fans praised Champz’s talent and Wizkid’s guidance in shaping a new music prodigy
Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Champz, the son of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, has officially made his mark in the music industry.
At just 14 years old, the young artist, who was recently spotted in a studio, has achieved what many established musicians dream of—his debut EP, Champion's Arrival, has soared to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria.
The EP, released on November 11, 2025, showcases Champz’s unique approach to music.
Just hours after its release, Champz’s EP overtook projects by Fola (Catharsis) and Blaqbonez (No Excuses), securing the top spot on Apple Music NG Top Albums Chart.
This remarkable achievement makes him one of the youngest Nigerian artists to ever reach this milestone, highlighting both his skill and the excitement surrounding his musical debut.
See the achievement here:
Reactions trail Wizkid's son's achievement
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@_SammyNas:
"Na now I understand wetin dem mean when they sey dem born person with golden spoon"
@RanceRider2:
"I like as he papa no even co-sign am at all for public, make them no say na wizkid tax he dey use"
@Omoiyatolu001:
"This one nah normal thing even if tope alabi release album nah normal thing make e first dy 1 … shey e fit last a week ?"
@johnsonog_:
"He's still young and I like he's style, he just needs to learn it well. Maybe he should stay in UK for a while and learn from Dave and co cos he sound like them... All the best Champs. He's just 14 guys he will do better as time goes"
@expensivevjay:
"This song no drop for midnight oo. Na for afternoon. Took him four hours to get to number 1. His legend already. Kudos"
@baedelina4u:
"Bro this boy really rap !!!! No he really did I was amazed... Comot Wizkid from picture listen to lyrics especially GRIND ! He really say things from him own point of view but haters like Daniel Rehga no go listen to comprehend but judge"
@Its_Oladeni:
"He did greatness with that album, the album is short but you will enjoy every bit of it. A talented boy with soft landing."
@Martin691376685:
"Na FC get this industry I don’t care how you see it, look at how Bolu EP the trend pass Davido tour for Nigeria, FC I fear Una abeg"
Man claims to be Wizkid's father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it.
In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother.
Source: Legit.ng
