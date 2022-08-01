After Carter Efe Dropped Machala in Honour of Wizkid, Davido’s Fans Do Same in Viral Video, Sparks Reactions
- Trending song Machala by comedian Carter Efe released in honour of Nigerian music star Wizkid continues to gain ground
- Not wanting to lose shine as well, some of Davido’s 30BG fan have gone on to release a video in honour of the DMW label boss
- The video in honour of Davido has, however, sparked reactions from many, who rated the song and video low
It is seems another round of competition is on the way between fans of Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido.
This comes as some of Davido’s 30BG fans have release a new song with video in honour of the DMW label boss as a counter to a trending song Machala by comedian Carter Efe in honour of Wizkid.
The video which has gone viral on social media showed some excited fans singing with all their might as they hail Davido.
Mixed reactions trail video of fans singing in honour of Davido
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
naijaeverything:
"Omoh!! 30BG fans too don drop their own tribute song for Davido oh!! ."
juniorwhite__wme__:
"Is this playing what type of playing is this."
jamo6883:
"Na Pasuma sing this song?"
arabcash001:
"We 30BG didn’t send you guys oooo abeg."
eyi_tomi:
"The song sweet but on behalf of the 30BG we reject am."
samfresh_biggs:
"Na when FC sing tribute song for their favorite una know say you too wan sing…..Oponu niyin seh ."
scope_mann:
"And you go talk say nha FC get problem pass you can now see what 30BG day do there self they no Sabi music there boss self no Sabi anything nha love we get for him."
“Nigerians love listening to nonsense music": Wizkid's associate Godson reacts to Carter Efe's Machala song
Wizkid associate Godson reacts to Carter Efe's Machala song
While comedian Carter Efe's song, Machala, is receiving positive reviews around Nigeria, it appears not everyone is a fan of the song - including Wizkid's close pal.
Identified on Instagram as @godson45, Uyi took to his Instagram live to share his feelings about the song, and he held nothing back.
Questioning the lyrics of the song and why it was receiving so much attention, he said:
“Nigerians love listening to nonsense music that can’t cross over, what is, I Dey do like Machala.”
Source: Legit.ng