Nigerian rapper Odumodu showed why he remains one of the most unpredictable voices on social media after making a vow during the Super Eagles’ semi-final clash against Morocco at the 2026 AFCON.

With the match hanging on a knife edge and tensions soaring across the country, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) and made a declaration.

He tweeted:

“If we lose this match, I will never make music with a Ghanaian artist in my life.”

Odumodu’s post came as many Nigerians questioned the officiating of the game, handled by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea.

Several fans claimed the referee favoured Morocco in key moments, a sentiment the rapper echoed in his tweet.

He suggested the match was no longer just football but a battle influenced by long-running Nigeria–Ghana tensions, both on and off the pitch.

Reactions trail Odumodu's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@cbngov_akin1 stated:

"Ghanaians are awesome people, apart from this absolute b*stard here. Na real Ghana must go bag"

@connectwithtola shared:

"Also add that you won't have any thing doing with a Ghanaian baddie in the other room."

@SMSpaceTalkShow wrote:

"Meanwhile it was a Ghanaian artiste that got you a popular song, so shut up. Your biggest song came from collab with a Ghanaian !!"

@seryiramnkansah shared:

"I genuinely don’t know any other song this guy has made or even hear people play his songs publicly in Ghana! It’s just wotowoto season! Delusion of self grandeur!"

@Mika_Abraham1 commented:

"You people can’t accept your defeat and go! What has ghana got to do with the teams incompetence?"

@RocksonSoul1 stated:

"Ghana radio stations and DJs should cancel this guy. You’re not even a musician, people listened to you because they found a comic relief. You sing like I talk when angry."

