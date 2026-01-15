Verydarkman reacted to the social media backlash targeting Igbos and Samuel Chukwueze after Nigeria’s AFCON loss to Morocco

He criticised the tribal comments and suggested that politics may be behind the online attacks

VDM urged fans not to link football mistakes to ethnicity, calling out the negativity on Elon Musk’s X

After Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost 4–2 in a penalty shootout to host nation Morocco on Wednesday at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) spoke out against what he described as unfair tribal attacks targeting Igbos and star player Samuel Chukwueze.

During the penalty shootout, both Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored, while Chukwueze missed, and Onyemaechi’s attempt was saved.

Social media erupts against Igbos, Chukwueze; VDM reacts. Credit: @verydarkman, @samnuelchukwueze

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, VDM highlighted the vitriol circulating on social media, particularly on Elon Musk’s X, where some users linked the loss to the ethnic backgrounds of players.

He cited several examples of comments and caricatures that blamed “Igbo boys” for missed penalties and Nigeria’s defeat, suggesting that some fans even insinuated political motives such as support for Biafra.

VDM called out the tribal undertones in the backlash, describing it as a political strategy aimed at dividing Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

“If you want to understand where the instigation of tribalism starts, it’s always on Twitter,” he said, adding that much of the negativity comes from faceless users with low self-esteem who seek attention online.

He urged Nigerians not to conflate football performance with ethnicity.

In his caption, he wrote:

"The igbos are the pr0,bl3m of the country…The future of Nigeria is in the hands of youth that use serious topics to spew 8 all in the name of cruise…there is no future anywhere with so much insensitivity all in the name of bants."

Watch him speak below:

Verydarkman's video ignites reactions

See the reactions below:

mykel_nkem said:

"Make una sha allow the igbo go una no gree ….. confused people."

humble__245 said:

"This is football ⚽️ 👏 either you win or lose.. ❤️🙌🔥👏."

mickynice31 said:

"That’s the fact, bro, please check your DM."

pegasusatlas said:

"When Yakubu missed an open net, nobody made it a tribal thing but the moment an Igbo person does wrong, y'all can't me out.😂."

collinswilliams604 said:

"Nwabali that saved many goals nko, is he Yoruba?"

itarinice said:

"This guy no get senseeeee na 😂😂😂."

obo_ooi said:

"U way dey worship your follow man ... Mugu 😂 you dey follow artist for Yash because of 100 dollars 😂."

mazitoni_01 said:

"The same boys you're all are attacking have created a very much impact in this tournament."

dozy_okeke

"God give us Mohbad n take Tunde Perry."

engr_oladaporidwan said:

"Truth be told if it was another tribe Igbo go talk, I remember ladies squad sometime last year when it was full@or Yoruba and Hausa they were complaining that nff hates Igbo, but tribalism can never solve the problem we have facing because either Yoruba Igbo or Hausa we are all facing the heat of the government, the time is now to join hands and face our government."

prince246487 said:

"See person may wizkid Dey like very senseless 😂😂."

VDM reacts to social media storm targeting Igbos and Chukwueze. Credit: @samnuelchukwueze

Source: Getty Images

Nkechi Blessing criticises Samuel Chukwueze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Nkechi Blessing had criticised Super Eagles player Samuel Chukwueze for his penalty miss in the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

The Super Eagles had battled the Atlas Lions for 120 gruelling minutes, holding the hosts to a goalless draw before the match went into penalties.

During the shoot-out, Nigeria had a chance to take the lead when Chukwueze stepped up for the side’s second kick. Instead, the winger struck the ball too tamely, sending it directly into the waiting hands of Morocco’s goalkeeper.

Source: Legit.ng