Wizkid's first son, Bolu, has started getting shows after the release of his debut single, Champion Sound

His mother shared the good news, revealing that she declined some offers for her son to perform during the yuletide season

Fans were impressed that Bolu is making strides in his music career and praised his mother after hearing the reason behind her decision

Fans were impressed after hearing the good news that Wizkid's first son, Bolu Balogun, better known as Champz, is making strides in his music career.

The 14-year-old recently released his debut song, Champion Sound, which was well received by many music lovers.

The song broke records on Apple Music and even performed better than tracks by Blaqbonez and Fola on the platform.

Taking to X, Shola, the mother of the singer, shared the good news that her son has started getting booked for shows ahead of Christmas.

Bolu's mother turns down shows, shares reasons

In her post, Shola expressed appreciation to all those who showed interest in booking her son, but she explained that she had to turn down their offers.

She emphasised that they are currently prioritising Champz’s development over live performances.

The elated mother added that they are building patiently and intentionally, while looking forward to future opportunities when the timing is right.

Shola also announced that Bolu will release another song in 2026 and encouraged fans to anticipate Champz's creativity in the upcoming year.

Fans divided over Champz's decision about his career

Reactions to the post were divided. Some fans suggested that Champz might be too shy to perform and argued that performing would be a great opportunity for him to further his career.

Others inquired whether Bolu would perform with his father at his upcoming show in December.

Many fans, however, praised Shola for making the right decision, encouraging her to allow her son to finish school before fully launching his music career.

Here is Champz' mother X post about his music career:

How fans reacted to post about Wizkid's son, Bolu

Netizens reacted to the post, they shared their take about Bolu's mother decision about her son's career. Here are comments below:

@rolake_a commented:

"Fantastic job, mama! May God continue to guide you both and crown your efforts. Excited for what’s ahead."

@realzzzed shared:

"Momma please he is chasing his dreams, age doesn’t counts or stop him not to perform on stage."

@BigWizSkin wrote:

"I hope we are seeing him in the G.O.A.T experience? Father and son moment you know."

@Ellyjezzy shared:

"I like how she dey maintain am. When the boy go buy him mama Lamborghini, make nobody shock o."

