A video of Wizkid's son, Boluwatife, speaking about his passion for music despite his father's success in the industry, is trending online

The first child of the Afrobeats star also opened up about how he was exposed to music at a young age

His response to the questions in the interview has been applauded by many Nigerians, with many also praising his mother

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, also known by his stage name Champz, spoke in a recent video about his growing passion for music and his desire to forge a path for himself despite his dad’s successes in the industry.

In an interview on Glitch Africa, the 14-year-old disclosed that his earliest exposure to music came naturally from his environment.

Wizkid’s son Boluwatife shares his earliest exposure to music. Credit: champz/wizkidayo

“My dad does music, I have friends that make music and a cousin that plays piano. I have been making beats and writing songs since I was young," he said.

Despite being the son of one of the most successful music stars in Africa, Champz said he does not feel pressured to live up to his father's global success.

“There’s no pressure. I’m young. I mean, I’m 14. I still have a long way to go. I’ve done a lot for my age already. No pressure,” he responded confidently.

The young rapper, who recently made waves with his debut album Champion’s Arrival, also revealed that his genre of music is Afrofusion and rap.

Wizkid’s son Boluwatife reveals his music genre. Credit: champz/wizkidayo

The video of Wizkid's son, Boluwatife "Champz", speaking about his passion for music is below:

Reactions to Wizkid's son's video

While many pointed out that he spoke like his father, others also showered praise on his mum, Shola. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

shopwith.exter said:

"Brilliant young man just like his mom & Dad."

realjoshblaze commented:

"He is so sound and intelligent, this boy just go Superstar level once, we still dey pray for Grace.. Omo life no balance. LoL."

_unclemide commented:

"Oh his genre is Afrofusion and rap. Afrobeats too Dey. Make I born my own pikin, make e come start the genre called Afro NonChalant. This music industry is for everybody."

kelechicasmir commented:

"No pressure, kiddo ,you're just 14 and you're absolutely amazing."

calvin_iordye wrote:

"Nigerian music industry ❌ Bigwiz and sons music industry limited."

ogechi___ said:

"Machala Jnr. His father’s Son, you’re gon go places and nothing will stop you."

houseofchase001 commented:

"Notice how the name WizKid didn’t pop out not even once…. That’s very strategic, his on his own mission."

iconoflagos wrote:

"All thanks to his parent for real. Most especially I must say and we must all agree, his mum right. Yes! She raised him so well and decently. But both parent will have to take the credit now. Thanks to them for real! @o.oluwanishola is the REAL DEAL. Gid bless you greatly. A GOLDEN MOTHER, THE CHAMPION."

nuelaholic commented:

"The mother don train am finish but na the papa dey take the praises."

Wizkid reacts to son's EP success

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid expressed pride in his first son over the success of his debut EP.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Wizkid, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about Boluwatife's debut EP.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son.

