Don Jazzy revealed Mavin Records spent between $4–5 million to push Rema’s Calm Down during an interview on Toolz’s Show

He explained the label uses a “conquer one region, then move to the next” strategy to take African music global

Nigerians reacted with mixed feelings; some questioned the figures, while others said the investment was needed for worldwide success.

Don Jazzy, the boss of Mavin Records, has revealed that the label spent between $4 million and $5 million to promote Rema’s hit song Calm Down.

He made this known on December 11, 2025, during an interview on Toolz’s Bounce series on YouTube, where he discussed the challenges of pushing African music to a global audience.

Don Jazzy reveals that Mavin's Records spent 4-5 million dollars to promote Rema’s Calm Down Photo credit: @donjazzy/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

The music mogul explained that making a song successful worldwide takes constant promotion and smart moves in different markets.

He said the label’s style is to first dominate one region before investing again to break into another.

“A song like Calm Down, we probably spent close to $4–5 million to get it to where it is,” Don Jazzy said.

When the interviewer reacted with shock at the amount, the producer replied:

“The lifestyle cost na you no know.”

Investment covered many costs

Mavin’s Winning Strategy

Don Jazzy said the money spent has brought huge returns for both Rema and the label.

He explained that breaking into big markets takes well-planned, high-budget campaigns, just like what top Western pop stars do.

He also stressed that the investment was needed to show people that success in music doesn’t just happen overnight.

The revelation shows the kind of heavy investment needed to push African artists to the world stage.

This strategy has now placed Rema as a major international star in the Afrobeats scene.

The huge spending went into promotions, international tours, lifestyle expenses, radio plays, and big collaborations.

The revelation quickly spread across social media, sparking debates about how much labels spend on Afrobeats.

Watch the video here:

Calm Down’s Historic Wins

Rema Calm Down in 2022 from his debut album Rave & Roses.

The song blew up even more after Selena Gomez joined him on the remix in August 2022.

It climbed to number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest spot ever for a Nigerian-led track at the time.

Don Jazzy shares the huge investment his record label made in Rema’s Calm Down Photo Credit:@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Calm Down also became the first African song to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The track is still one of the longest-charting African songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nigerians React to Don Jazzy’s Disclosure

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@VelvetNoir__ asked:

"So it wasn't organic?"

@BooBoy27 commented:

"The song was good guy and Rema was already hot before that song blew. Don Jazzy Dey lie to make the industry look more miserable."

@olusegun_tynobucks said:

"The remix topped Canada chart so it's definitely worth it."

@bigivanlifestyle opined:

"So how much dem expect from the song? 1billion dollars?"

@nech_6 stated:

"Jazzy take am easy o, this lamba no too much ??"

@emmanueljoseph95 wrote:

"This music business you need to understand all strategies before investing oh!!!📻✍️"

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"If you doubt the figure, you don't know anything about music business."

@ozedy_baba1 commented:

"Bad guy.. he mention the money spent but refuse to mention the money made. Don baba J🙌🙌"

@iam__jamiee questioned:

"Roody ricch's networth is $20m and rems is using $4.5m to promote a song? Make una Dey think nau."

@bugzydvinci stated:

"He ain't capping paying 50k a week or monthly to remain in top 3 charts or something amongst other playlisting and payola and promo."

@godie74 opined:

"I believe say baba dey exaggerate the money so to able able to achieve more from the song."

@sir_richie_derrick wrote:

"Revenue figures are also private but the amount spend is always loud 😂😂😂😂 Artist Shey una Dey learn after you minus the money spend artist and label go come share the remaining amount 70/30 Omo label boss Dey make money oo some money spend dem Dey call nah audio oo but everywhere still good."

Rema Makes TIME100 Next 2025 List

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema has been named on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, which celebrates the world’s most influential rising stars.

The Afrobeats star stood out as the only African artist honoured in this year’s edition.

The list celebrated emerging leaders across music, film, sports, science, politics, and philanthropy. Other global music figures included Teyana Taylor and GloRilla.

Source: Legit.ng