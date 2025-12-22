Carter Efe recounts an emotional encounter with Burna Boy and how he felt noticed by the music star

The comedian explained how the African giant's security team made access impossible as he tried to greet him, leaving him hurt and disappointed

Fans online shared mixed reactions, with some sympathising while others reminded him that meeting top celebrities requires more than just sighting them in public

Nigerian skit maker and live streamer Carter Efe shared how an attempt to greet Burna Boy ended on a painful note after the singer’s security stopped him.

He spoke emotionally about the incident during a recent livestream with his fans on December 21, 2025.

Comedian Carter Efe explained how Burna Boy's security team bounced him while he was trying to greet the music star. Photo credit: @carterefe/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had seen Burna Boy in person and felt the Afro-fusion star noticed him.

Carter Efe said the situation initially felt positive. Recalling the moment, he told viewers:

“Do you know I saw Burna Boy yesterday? I saw Burna Boy yesterday and he kept staring at me.”

Encouraged by what he believed was recognition, the content creator decided to move closer to greet the Grammy winner.

Carter Efe explained that as soon as he tried to approach the singer, Burna Boy’s security team stepped in and bounced him. He went on to explain that the action was not personal but a result of how guarded the singer is in public.

“But his bouncers bounced me when I tried to approach him”. Their security is too tight,” Carter Efe said.

The incident came at a time when Carter Efe’s visibility had continued to grow across skits and livestreaming platforms, placing him in closer proximity to major industry figures and public scrutiny.

Despite understanding the reason, the experience still affected him emotionally.

“Ah God, I felt bad,” he added.

The livestream clip quickly spread online and drew conversations on X. While some fans sympathised with Carter Efe, others felt the situation was normal and unavoidable.

Carter Efe laments that Burna Boy's security is too tight. Photo credit: @carterefe/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reactions from social media

Reactions from social media

@T0chukwu0001 said:

"Ure in good terms with OBO doesn't mean ure in good terms with all artists U still have a long way to go meeting davido doesn't mean I've arrived"

@mr_chiboi commented:

"Carter Efe crying cos Burna's bouncers blocked him? Nah, that's a blessing. Not everyone wants clout-chasers in their face. Build your own table, stop begging for crumbs. Levels dey"

@Nelsonchijioke9 wrote:

"not disrespecting your hustle but Seeing burnaboy and meeting him are two different things, people can see burnaboy in shows,clubs or while he's driving with his 7G Squad but meeting him baba you need more grace you want to meet African Greatest Giant just because you saw him."

@GodfatherLino opined:

"You openly declared yourself a 30bg instead of staying neutral, that makes you an opps, so dem must bounce you"

@peter_lingua_ reacted:

"So, what should we now do about that? Stop looking for recognition from people. Stay on your lane and respect yourself."

@ItsInUrBody said:

"All these streamers need to read the room. You can't have that type of livestream with davido where u talked down on other artist like wizkid and except Burna boy to even look at you. David and burna are not friends."

Sydney Talker praises Carter Efe’s streaming success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sydney Talker congratulated Carter Efe in an open letter after he became Nigeria’s most-followed Twitch streamer with over 500,000 followers.

Sydney admitted he once discouraged Carter from streaming but praised him for trusting his instincts and succeeding, adding that he felt no jealousy over the milestone.

He also advised struggling skit makers to explore streaming early, while pledging to help improve the skit industry for creators who choose to remain.

Source: Legit.ng