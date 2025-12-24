A viral video captured singer Asake allegedly driving his luxury Maybach against traffic in Lagos

Netizens blast the singer, questioning why he would flout laws in his home country that he would strictly obey in the US

The incident comes at a critical time, as thousands of fans prepare to head to the Eko Convention Centre

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, has been criticised following the circulation of a video that appears to show him flouting traffic rules in Lagos.

The short clip, which surfaced on social media in the early hours of Wednesday, December 24, shows a luxury car allegedly driven by the “Remember” hitmaker moving against traffic on a one-way road.

The incident was said to have occurred around 3 a.m., just hours before Asake’s highly anticipated concert scheduled for today, December 24, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre.

A viral video captured singer Asake allegedly driving his luxury Maybach against traffic in Lagos.

In the footage, voices of young Lagos residents could be heard shouting as the car passed through the restricted route. Some appeared excited, calling out Asake’s name after seemingly recognising his Maybach, despite the late hour.

Many Nigerians are questioning why a celebrity of the singer's status would allegedly ignore traffic laws.

While the singer has yet to respond publicly, the timing of the incident has added to the tension surrounding the discussion.

The backlash comes shortly after Asake returned to Nigeria from California, United States, where he is currently based.

His arrival had earlier been celebrated online, especially after he made a notable appearance at his alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The singer also paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, a move many fans praised as a sign of humility and respect for tradition.

Watch the video here:

Askae faces heat for driving against traffic

@lamardgoat stated:

"Them no dea disrespect LA traffic but you can proudly post Lasgidi own. Yet na Haruna wea dea complain about terrorism dea give Nigeria bad image for international grounds"

@txlvni wrote:

"He can't try this in his precious America btw. Also, look at what the youths are doing at this time of the day, running after cars ... ngmi"

@Sam1surest_ commented:

"This fool just got back from the US. How many times did he drive on the wrong lane?"

@btunddej wrote:

"We love Asake, sure, but driving against traffic? That's a uniquely Nigerian embarrassment. Very distasteful. I'm not happy at all. "

@SilvaUdofa stated:

"Our politicians, celebrities and politicians are the most useless thing that ever happened to this country, I'm tired they aren't even trying, @asakemusik Onkr I swear"

A viral video captured singer Asake allegedly driving his luxury Maybach against traffic in Lagos. Photo: Asake.

