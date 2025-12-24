Nigerian music star Davido stirred reactions online after reportedly winning a large sum from a bet placed on Nigeria’s Super Eagles against Tanzania

The Super Eagles secured a convincing victory, and shortly after the game, screenshots allegedly showing Davido’s winning bet began circulating on social media

According to posts shared by fans, the award-winning singer confidently backed Nigeria to win the encounter

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has returned to the spotlight, this time making a winning bet on the Super Eagles' first match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahead of Nigeria's Group C match against Tanzania, Davido reportedly placed a $25,000 bet on a daring prediction that both teams would score.

Prior to the kickoff, the artist expressed confidence in the game, predicting goals from both teams rather than a one-sided outcome.

The match, held in Fès, Morocco, lived up to expectations. Nigeria scored first before Tanzania equalised in the second half.

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, recovered control when Ademola Lookman scored the winning goal, securing a 2-1 victory in Nigeria's AFCON debut.

The outcome not only secured three critical points for Nigeria but also ensured Davido's prediction came true.

With both sides scoring as expected, Davido reportedly received a payout of $96,564, converting his pre-match risk into a huge victory.

The result elicited extensive social media reactions, with supporters complimenting both the Super Eagles' performance and Davido's football abilities.

Nigeria will now attempt to gain momentum in their next Group C match as the AFCON tournament continues.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pyramidvalley__ said:

"Na everything e sabi😂👏👏👏."

nonso_adams said:

"He knows how to do everything."

busolabeautyye said:

"Not just only BTTS Nigeria has to win as well."

richii_bahd said:

"Sharp!🔥🔥 we no dey do flew away 🚀for here🥹🙈😂."

revelation104 said:

"Everybody try na only him God allow to kpai Goliath...."

daodudaodudayor said:

"Match ended 👏."

ramos_jago09 said:

"Nah everything he sabi nah why we Dey call am goat ❤️."

mabrooqq said:

"NIGERIA to win and Both Team to score...."

mrbollins said:

"Can’t cash out yet, Nigeria has to win the game."

kherleel_ said:

"Chaiii sabi boy👏😂😂."

dennis.o.wealth said:

"Wizkid networth soft ❤️🔥."

zubix_of_enugu_ said:

"Lol na win and gg em play sha make ball finish like this."

