The Billboard World Albums chart has been a benchmark for measuring the success of international music in the United States and other countries.

Nigerian music, in particular, has been making waves on the chart in recent years, with several albums achieving impressive chart runs.

Wizkid's album defeats others on Billboard world chart. Credit: @Wizkidayo

Topping the list is Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun's "Made In Lagos", which has spent an impressive 137 weeks on the chart.

Released in 2020, the album was a critical and commercial success, featuring hit singles like "Essence" and "Ginger".

The album defeated that of his contemporaries including David 'Davido' Adeleke, Ogulu Damini, and many more.

The album's longevity on the chart is a testament to Wizkid's enduring popularity and the album's timeless appeal.

Coming in second is Rema's "Rave & Roses", which has spent 116 weeks on the chart. Released in 2022, the album was a breakthrough success for the young singer, featuring hit singles like "Calm Down."

The album's chart run is a reflection of Rema's growing fanbase and the album's innovative blend of Afrobeats and international sounds.

Other notable albums on the list include Burna Boy's "Love, Damini", which has spent 63 weeks on the chart, and Fela Kuti's "TBOT Black President", which has spent 45 weeks on the chart.

Also, CKay's "CKay the First" and Burna Boy's "I Told Them…" have also achieved impressive chart runs, with 41 and 38 weeks on the chart, respectively.

The list also features albums from established artists like Davido, whose "A Good Time" has spent 25 weeks on the chart, and Ayraa Star and Asake also make appearances on the list, with their albums "The Year I Turned 21" and "Work of Art" spending 22 and 12 weeks on the chart, respectively.

The success of these albums on the Billboard World Albums chart is a reflection of the growing popularity of Nigerian music worldwide. With their unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and R&B, these artists are pushing the boundaries of international music and achieving unprecedented success. As the Nigerian music scene continues to evolve and grow, it will be exciting to see which albums will join this list in the future.

Netizens react to Billboard World chart

Social media users have reacted to Wizkid's topping the Billboard World chart in Nigeria

@Active_ Abel

"Morayo is coming."

@ibmk_inc

"Ckay."

@itz_vixible

"Burna Boy is even on the chart."

@Mich__Alex

"How many weeks timeless use?"

Legit.ng earlier reported the energetic performances of Nigerian music stars ushering attendees at the Greater Lagos festival in the New Year. One of the performers at the event is Wizkid who went beyond performing for the audience with his hit songs.

The singer was seen in a video praying for his fans in the Yoruba language at the event. He also announced his relocation to Nigeria.

However, he did not disclose further details about it. He also linked up with Flavour at the event.

