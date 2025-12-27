Popular Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International celebrated his new win on YouTube as 2025 came to an end

In a recent post online, the preacher shared a graph showing his online prayer movement made it to the top 10 most-streamed YouTubers in the world.

He further pointed out how this wasn’t his mission, but appreciated God and his followers for making it possible

Popular Nigerian cleric and founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, became emotional after being ranked among the world’s top 10 most-watched YouTube streamers.

The ranking, shared by the pastor on his official page, showed him in third position globally with 102 million streams, placing him ahead of many major creators and making him one of the most-watched non-gaming channels in the world.

Reacting to the achievement, Pastor Eze shared a screenshot of the YouTube chart and poured out his gratitude to God, describing the milestone as something he never set out to achieve.

“This was definitely not our mission, but see what God has done,” he wrote. “Third most-watched YouTube channel in the world, away from gaming sites. I don’t even know what to say but to say, thank you Jesus.”

Clearly overwhelmed, the cleric reflected on his journey, describing himself as “a flawed young man” who God chose to use to display His power. He emphasised that the success was not about personal ambition but about God’s work and grace.

Pastor Eze also dedicated the achievement to millions of followers across the globe who join the ministry’s daily prayers, noting that the milestone belonged to everyone who has been part of the journey.

“To everyone all over the globe who joined us in prayers every working day, this is for all of us,” he added. “To God be the glory.”

Pastor Jerry Eze is widely known for the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), a daily online prayer session that attracts millions of viewers worldwide and has grown into a global faith movement.

Jerry Eze trends online

tontolet said:

"JESUS IS WINNING 🔥🔥🔥."

herodaniels said:

"Mindblowing ! JESUS ALWAYS."

sisi_yemmylee said:

"Thank you Jesus👏👏👏 2026, we top the chart(1) in Jesus name🔥👏🔥We are grateful Abba Father👏."

xquisite_kachi1 said:

I woke up this morning and I kept refreshing my Mixlr at 6:45am to join the morning prayer and it kept showing the one of 26th until about 7.05am then it dawned on me that today is Saturday 😩😭.. This platform has caused millions to seek the face of God daily. I’m proudly an NSPPDIAN I’m ADDICTED to 7am prayer Only God knows what goes on behind the scene, the sleepless nights, tears for a better generation 😔and so on. May God continue to strengthen you papa @realjerryeze sincerely words fail me. I love you Daddy, I’m a living witness of what prayer can do, we will shift the culture for Jesus until we hear WELDONE. God bless you sir."

pure_interiors_ng said:

"WE ARE HEADED TO NUMBER ONE … JESUS IS WINNING 😍🙌🔥👏👏."

ubbyeddy said:

"Jesus is winning ❤️🙌🙌🙌 Glory to God. God bless you Papa for your consistency."

sommy_amah said:

"To God be the glory forever 🙌."

