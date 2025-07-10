The Grammy Recording Academy recently rolled out a list of the top 10 songs, which highlights the notable evolution of Afrobeats

The list comprised famous jams that, at some point, dominated Afrobeats music, courtesy of their uniqueness

The likes of 2Baba's African Queen, PSquare's Do Me, Rema's Ozeba, alongside other notable songs, made the list

The Grammy Recording Academy recently released a list of 10 songs that define the evolution of Afrobeats from the early 2000s to 2024.

Sharing the post on Instagram, which included a list of jams, the Recording Academy highlighted the impressive evolution that has occurred in Afrobeats, further making the genre unique.

The list ranged from 2Baba's African Queen in 2004 to Rema's Ozeba in 2024.

The songs highlighted by the Grammy Recording Academy in chronological order include:

African Queen — 2Baba (2004)

Do Me — P-Square (2007)

Bumper 2 Bumper — Wande Coal (2009)

Pon Pon Pon — Dagrin (2009)

Azonto — Fuse ODG feat. Tiffany Owusu (2014)

Ojuelegba — Wizkid (2014)

Mad Over You — Runtown (2016)

Maradona — Niniola (2017)

Sungba — Asake (2022)

Ozeba — Rema (2024)

Netizens react to Grammy's Afrobeats list

The rollout of the list has elicited a variety of comments from netizens, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Some Nigerians, who appear to be obsessed with the big three debate, were quick to notice that and didn't make the list.

Legit.ng gathered some notable comments:

ydkmichael8 wrote:

"Davido?oh na club artist😂"

symply_bella6 said:

"Who ordained himself king of Afrobeats again sef??😂😂"

udu_ako_mmiri commented:

"If you no add @davido we no really send you for this side."

official_crownprince__ averred:

"B4 una come start with y Davido no Dey there, make una chill. No b by hit song dem take do this compilation. Na by how Afrobeat as a genre don evolve with time via these various artist way come with their own sound during their time. If u notice, na dat runtown mad over u originate that particular sound way different afrobeat artist come Dey hop on that year. Davido If n fall na product of that runtown sound during that era. Na y dem put runtown there cause na him b d originator of that sound. Na d artist way originate that particular sound during that dispensation naim dem rate for here so. No b by hit brethren."

_omobolaji__bob2y wrote:

"30bgs come Dey find Davido like say he lost😂"

puyol_2025 wrote:

"Where's Davido and burna?"

chris__celebrity said:

"Pls start giving them the Grammy awards not just nomination"

nife_mi120 wrote:

"Davido nko😂"

Saraki congratulates son Seni over Grammy win

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki congratulated his son, Seni, on his win at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Seni won the prestigious accolade courtesy of his work on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack and took home the award for Best Reggae Album.

Saraki, in a post on X, expressed pride in his son over this achievement.

