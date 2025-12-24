Davido sparked online reactions after performing in a masquerade-inspired costume at a recent show

The outfit is reportedly linked to the local culture of the country where he performed during his music tour

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the look while others joked about it as the video continued to trend

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has once again sparked conversations online after stepping on stage in a masquerade-inspired costume at a recent performance.

The singer, who is currently on tour, appeared before fans wearing an unusual outfit that many described as dramatic and mysterious.

According to reports, the costume is a cultural style linked to Sierra Leone, where the concert took place.

While some fans praised Davido for embracing local culture and adding a theatrical touch to his performance, others were less impressed.

Social media users quickly reacted to his appearance, with many making jokes and playful jabs at the costume’s funny and exaggerated look.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared his thoughts on who he believes will carry the global Afrobeats movement forward after the current generation of heavyweights.

The DMW boss made the revelation during a recent livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he spoke candidly about music, legacy, and the future of the genre.

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are widely regarded as Afrobeats’ “Big 3,” having pushed Nigerian music to unprecedented global heights over the past decade.

But according to Davido, the next era is already taking shape.

While responding to a question from the host about the future of Afrobeats, the Grammy nominee confidently named three artists he believes will dominate the scene after the current leaders.

He stated:

“Asake, Omah Lay and Rema are the next GOATs of Afrobeats."

All three artists have enjoyed massive success in recent years, breaking streaming records and selling out international venues.

Asake rose to prominence under Olamide’s YBNL label with his fusion of Fuji-inspired sounds and street anthems. Rema has become one of Afrobeats’ biggest global exports, while Omah Lay is known for his emotionally rich sound and loyal fanbase.

Davido’s comment quickly became a talking point online, with fans debating whether his picks were accurate or if other artists deserved mention.

Beyond discussing Afrobeats’ future, Davido also spoke about his personal musical aspirations. During the livestream, he revealed two international stars he hopes to work with one day.

He shared:

“I would love to do a song with Rihanna. I think me and Rihanna would make some dope music. Kehlani as well."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beautiful_georgiana said:

"It’s part of our cultural tradition what do you guys expect huh ? 🇸🇱besides he does perform in Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 Datz our tradition 🇸🇱❤️."

biggestt_001 said:

"It’s so sad that Wizkid fans are crying on the comment section meanwhile this is literally Sierra Leone culture attire , most of yall need to go out of Nigeria and see other beautiful cultures out there."

mkay_1x said:

"That’s a cultural style from the country he was performing in 🇸🇱."

omoduhka said:

"Nttin concern OBO🔥."

theonlykilus_sl said:

"It's a cultural design from my country, Sierra Leone. 🇸🇱❤."

ugmiahill said:

"That's a cool style 🙄😎😎."

beautyby_jfk said:

"Lai shey iwin abi ebora😂."

pemluvv said:

"Normalcy is boring. It’s cool to add a little twist 😂😂😂😂😂."

ovie_great said:

"Never knew masquerades added performance with mic as part of their gigs 😂."

fo_la_mii said:

"Bush baby 😂😂❤️."

Davido secures endorsement deal for Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido went out of his way to secure an endorsement deal for Carter Efe.

During a livestream on Twitch, Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The call wasn’t just casual; the singer personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal. Carter Efe, known for his comedic skits and viral content, could hardly believe what was happening.

