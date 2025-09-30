Nigerian Afrobeat star Rema has been recognized as one of the top 100 most influential rising stars.

The new feat was announced on Time's official website, featuring a list of other remarkable global stars.

This is such a great feat for the team and for Nigeria as a whole, as he got recognized alongside top global leaders in their respective fields.

Divine Ikubor, widely known as Rema, has made headlines after his latest global achievement. The Afrobeat star was recognized as one of the top 100 most influential people by TIME.

This list recognizes 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

Jubilation as Rema features on The 2025 TIME100 list.

Source: Instagram

The 2025 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Tate McRae, actor Jonathan Bailey, and Spring Health co-founder and CEO April Koh, alongside other notable figures like Donald Trump, Rema, Elon Musk and many more phenomenal individuals.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said:

"The TIME100 Next spotlights changemakers from around the globe who are shaping the next generation of leadership and redefining what progress, influence, and impact mean in today's world."

"Together with our incredible partners, we look forward to bringing this influential group of visionaries together at our event in October."

Rema recognised as one of the top 100 influential people.

Source: Instagram

Anjelique Kidjo said in an interview"

"I'm often performing my new African Symphony, a project that pays tribute to the African songbook. It includes pieces by Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, Youssou N’Dour, and other luminaries who brought beauty from our continent to the worldWith the recent global explosion of African music, I needed to include some contemporary sounds. I fell in love with Rema’s “Calm Down.” It has a unique flow and feel, not mimicking Western pop; it is rooted in Africa but also catchy and virtuosic. I love to sing it.

The young Nigerian superstar has accomplished so much: “Calm Down” has joined the billion-­streams club twice over. Rema has performed in stadiums. His latest album earned a Grammy nomination."

"Rema is the embodiment of the international success of Afrobeats. Thanks to artists like him, African music is at the forefront of global culture."

See the post here:

Rema bags highest award nominations

It will be recalled that the Headies Awards organisers have announced the nominees and categories for the 17th edition of the award.

Singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, topped the list of nominees with 9 categories.

His colleagues Asake, Ayra Starr, and Odumodu Blvck, among others also have multiple categories, and the possibility of a win.

Rema, Mercy Chinwo, others win at Trace Awards

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the 2025 edition of the Trace Award took placr and it saw some Nigerians winning big at the event.

Rema, Ayra Starr, Dbanj, Mercy Chinwo and other Nigerian artistes shined at the award ceremony.

D'banj received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Rema and Mercy Chinwo won Album of the Year and Best Gospel Music respectively.

Source: Legit.ng